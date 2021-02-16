Like every freshman college basketball player, Western Kentucky point guard Dayvion McKnight has experienced the ups and downs that come with the transition from high school to collegiate competition.

At the moment, McKnight is unquestionably on an uptick.

In the Hilltoppers’ two-game sweep of visiting Rice over the weekend, the 2020 Kentucky Mr. Basketball recipient out of Collins High School in Shelbyville, was nothing short of spectacular with the ball in his hands — dishing 18 assists with zero turnovers in 50 minutes of court time.

“I know how to find my teammates, and I feel like lately they’ve been knocking down shots,” said McKnight, a sturdy 6-foot-1, 190-pounder. “In the last two games, they’ve been shooting the ball really well.

“With this team, whether it’s Charles (Bassey) on the inside or other players out front, if I deliver the ball to them at the right time and in the right spot there’s a good chance they’re going to score.”

McKnight’s passing became contagious over the weekend.

In an 89-66 rout of the Owls on Saturday, Western dished 24 assists against 13 turnovers. McKnight scored eight points, going 2-for-2 from 3-point range, and dished nine assists as the Hilltoppers led wire-to-wire for the second consecutive night.

In Friday’s 77-71 win over Rice, WKU dished 20 assists and turned the ball over 16 times. McKnight scored six points and handed out nine assists in the Hilltoppers’ first game in 19 days.

WKU is now 15-4 overall, an East-leading 8-2 in Conference USA, and has won six consecutive games — with McKnight being a key figure in the surge.

“Dayvion is a high-energy guy but he never got sped up in this series,” Western head coach Rick Stansbury said. “He made all the right decisions, making easy drop-offs, finding the right people in transition, and he jumped up and made some shots.

“As his career continues, he’s going to be one of those guys who is going to be able to score the basketball for us — he has a nice (shooting) stroke and he’s strong enough to finish at the rim on drives.

“He also played outstanding defense, did a really good job on their point guard (Travis Evee), who is a really good player.”

On several occasions Saturday, McKnight’s play brought the COVID-reduced crowd in E.A. Diddle Arena to their feet — and he noticed.

“WKU recruiting me ever since my freshman year (at Collins), so I know how it can get in here,” McKnight said. “Even now, we feed off the energy they provide and we’re a better team when we’re playing with energy at all times.

“One of the things we’re really working on is finishing strong — being focused, energetic, and closing games out at the end.”