Dayvion McKnight has been a godsend for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this season — in more ways than one.
The sturdily built 6-foot-1, 190-pound true freshman point guard out of Collins High School in Shelbyville has quickly exhibited the talent that helped him earn Kentucky’s prestigious Mr. Basketball honor in 2019-20.
How quickly? How about the Hilltoppers’ first game of the season, when McKnight produced 21 points, three assists, and three steals in WKU’s 93-87 defeat of Northern Iowa Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
“I felt great coming into the game,” McKnight said afterward. “After the game, I feel like we have a really good basketball team here, and I’ll be glad to contribute any way I can.”
McKnight hasn’t started a single game for WKU, but he’s received more playing time (21 mpg) than the Hilltoppers’ starter at the point, Kenny Cooper (18.3 mpg), a senior transfer from Lipscomb who has struggled mightily from the outset.
Meanwhile, there have been relatively few struggles for McKnight, who averages 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, while leading the Hilltoppers with 30 assists.
McKnight is shooting 42% from the field and has drained 15-of-16 free throws for a sizzling 94%.
Beyond this, McKnight has displayed a combination of toughness, passion, and moxie that has impressed WKU head coach Rick Stansbury.
“Dayvion plays the game the right way — he has a great work ethic and he really gets after it,” Stansbury said. “He’s a very young player with a lot of upside to his future, but he’s already shown the ability to direct our offense with a lot of confidence.
“He’s one of those strong guards able to get downhill and force the issue in the lane. His ability to drive to the basket and either score or distribute the ball to an open teammate has really been beneficial to us.”
Last season, the well-rounded McKnight averaged 20 points and 8.1 rebounds per game while leading the Titans to a 27-7 record and the 8th Region championship. He finished his high school career as Collins’ all-time leader in points (1,897), rebounds (1,040), assists (600), and steals (329).
Now, of course, McKnight is focused on helping WKU reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
“I have a lot of confidence in my ability and I have a lot of confidence in our team,” McKnight said of the Hilltoppers (7-2), who take a five-game winning streak into Friday’s Conference USA opener at Charlotte.
“If we just go out and play our game, I think everything else will take care of itself.”
