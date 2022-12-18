Brodie Cline scored 21 points to lead the McLean County boys basketball team to a 51-37 win over Edmonson County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals Saturday in Brownsville.

Evan Ward added 16 points for the Cougars (7-1), who also got 12 points from Jaxon Floyd.

