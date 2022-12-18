Brodie Cline scored 21 points to lead the McLean County boys basketball team to a 51-37 win over Edmonson County in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic quarterfinals Saturday in Brownsville.
Evan Ward added 16 points for the Cougars (7-1), who also got 12 points from Jaxon Floyd.
Braden Wall finished with 18 points for Edmonson County (6-2), and Braxton Highbaugh chipped in 10 points.
McLean County advances to face Cloverport in the All ‘A’ regional semifinals on Jan. 3.
McLEAN COUNTY13 7 13 18 — 51
EDMONSON COUNTY13 8 7 9 — 37
McLean County — Cline 21, Ward 16, Floyd 12, Lee 2.
Edmonson — Wall 18, Highbaugh 10, Alexander 5, Mills 4.
