McLean County’s high school football game at Breckinridge County, scheduled for Friday, has been canceled, with the Fighting Tigers program going into a COVID quarantine.
The Cougars, who opened their season on Friday with a 38-30 victory over visiting Ohio County, will be awarded a forfeit victory over Breck County, which lost its opener at Hancock County, 44-0.
McLean County has also scheduled a replacement game this weekend, as the Cougars will travel to Washington (Ind.) for a 6 p.m. Saturday game.
WOODS HITS ACE AT WINDRIDGE
Mike Woods hit a hole-in-one on Saturday during the annual Gold Rush tournament at Windridge Country Club.
Woods aced the 170-yard No. 10 hole.
Witnessing the feat were Ricky Johnson, Jerry Sampson, Bobby Hawkinson, Sonya Johnson, Amanda Rogers and Lauren Grant.
