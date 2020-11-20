Owensboro Catholic will be trying to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2019 when it faces off against McLean County Friday in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
Last fall, Catholic pummeled the Cougars 55-21 in a regular-season game at Calhoun, before McLean stunned the Aces 37-36 in the second round of the postseason at Steele Stadium.
This season, Catholic shut out the Cougars 37-0 on Oct. 2 at Steele Stadium — marking the last time McLean played a game, due to COVID-19 cancellations.
“It’s been tricky,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner, whose team enters at 3-1. “We haven’t played since early October and there was a two-week window in that span when we couldn’t do anything at all because of the pandemic.
“One good thing about it is that normally we’re a little banged up this time of the year, and we have everybody healthy heading into postseason play.”
Catholic hurt McLean through the air in this year’s first meeting, with Lincoln Clancy completing 13-of-16 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter Monroe, Braden Mundy, and Chris Boarman each added rushing TDs, with Mundy catching both scoring passes.
“We need to know where Mr. Mundy is at all times,” Wagner said. “We need to be sharper with our pass defense and we have to find a way to put a pass rush on them.
“Offensively, we’ve got to do a better job up front and we must be better at carrying out our fakes (in McLean’s hybrid Wing-T) — Catholic’s defense is pretty quick to the ball.”
The Aces, meanwhile, come in at 5-3, after starting the season 4-0, and ball security is on the mind of Catholic coach Jason Morris.
“Turnovers hurt us in a big way in all three of our losses,” Morris said. “We have to do a good job of valuing our possessions and taking care of the ball — we’re just looking for efficiency in both our passing and running games.
“We feel like we’re focused and well-prepared — our team is hungry, healthy, and excited about starting the playoffs.
“Against McLean, alignment and assignment is always the key. They don’t play a tempo offense, but they do want to get to the line and snap the ball before the defense gets set, so we have to be quick to the line and ready to play.”
