Camden Level stroked a go-ahead two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth inning and McLean County went on to defeat visiting Webster County 6-4 in a high school baseball game Monday in Calhoun.
Will Logsdon tripled, doubled, and drove in a run for the Cougars, who improved to 3-4.
Cruz Lee was the winning pitcher and Grant Lovell got the save. The pair combined to strike out 10 Trojan batters.
WEBSTER COUNTY 400 000 0 — 4-5-0
McLEAN COUNTY 010 230 x — 6-8-2
WP-Lee. LP-Thurby. 2B-Logsdon (MC). 3B-Logsdon, Level (MC).
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 5 OWENSBORO 0
Breck County’s Cole Proctor held Owensboro to two hits. The Red Devils are 2-4.
BRECK COUNTY 300-101-0 — 5-7-1
OWENSBORO 000-000-0 — 0-2-5
WP-Proctor. LP-Mitchell.
SOFTBALL WHITESVILLE TRINITY 18 HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 3
Macie Aguilar was 4-for-5 with a double. Abby Payne was 2-for-3 with a triple. Maddie Logsdon was 3-for-4 with two doubles.
It was the first win in seven games for Trinity (1-6).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 227-34 — 18-17-0
HOPKINS CENTRAL 003-00 — 3-6-4
WP-Edge. LP-Bryan. 2B-Aguilar, McDaniel, Logsdon (T). 3B-Payne (T).
HANCOCK COUNTY 11 McLEAN COUNTY 1
Lily Roberts fired a three-hitter and struck out 17 batters in the Lady Hornets conquest of the visiting Lady Cougars in Hawesville.
Lauren Proctor had three hits and three RBIs to lead Hancock County, which also got two hits and two RBIs from both Hayley McFarling and Haley Wigginton. Braley Roberts also had two hits.
McLEAN COUNTY 000 001 — 1-3-4
HANCOCK COUNTY 020 405 — 11-11-0
WP-L. Roberts. LP-Galloway. 2B-Amanda Ecton (MC), Braley Roberts (HC). 3B-Kamryn McMahaon (MC).
