McLean County made four 3-pointers in the first quarter of its boys 3rd Region Tournament opener against Meade County.
The Cougars cooled a little in the second quarter, but they never let Meade County get going on the offensive end at all, and that led them to a 54-35 win on Wednesday night at the Sportscenter.
Jaxon Floyd led the Cougars with 15 points and Brodie Cline added 11 points off the bench as they pushed their record to 20-10.
Floyd was particularly active for McLean County, getting seven rebounds and four steals.
“Jaxon is a really heady player,” McLean County coach Darren Lynam said. “Sometimes he gets too giddy for me, he has a pretty good IQ knowing when to leave his man and go pick somebody else’s pocket.”
Bryce Durbin also made a couple of steals and scored eight points, including a steal and a layup to push McLean County in front 20-6 early in the second quarter. Evan Ward also scored eight points, and he and Durbin each made two 3-pointers in the game.
The Cougars will face Owensboro High School, a 71-42 winner over Whitesville Trinity in the other Wednesday semifinal. That game will be Saturday at 3 p.m.
Meade County was down 23-11 starting the third quarter but got going a little from 3-point range, cutting the deficit to 26-19.
After a timeout with 3:07 left in the third, McLean County went on a 7-0 run which pushed its lead to 35-21. Another 5-0 run gave McLean County a 40-23 lead early in the fourth quarter and it maintained the advantage to the end of the game.
“We built a pretty good lead, we were hungry, we felt it,” Lynam said. “We had that little lull in the second quarter, but holding them to 40 points or less, it was a really good defensive effort.”
Meade County was led by Grant Beavin and Peyton Johnston with eight points each. The Greenwave finished 11-17. They were 13-of-39 from the floor for 33.3%. Meade County was 5-of-14 from 3-point range for 35.7%.
“We came in here, played excellent defensively as we have all year, just kind of bottled them up for the most part,” Lynam said. “We knew they were a really good 3-point shooting team, they hinge a lot on 3-pointers trying to get it to (Blake) Edwards inside. We told Brady (Dame) he was going to have to guard Edwards one-on-one, which we felt he could do. They struggled somewhat from the 3-point line.
“It was a total team effort.”
The Cougars made 21-of-45 from the floor for 46.6% and 6-of-16 from 3 for 37.5%.
McLean County had plenty of confidence going into the game because it had some experience in the Sportscenter this season, playing four regular-season games there.
“We play a lot of ball in here during the year, with our classics and things (single-game or double-headers at the Sportscenter),” Lynam said. “We like to consider this our home away from home, if you will, we’re real comfortable here.
“We’re used to it. Everybody can come in here and play if they want, we take advantage of it we play several games a year. I mean, who wouldn’t want to come and play the 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter? It’s just a fabulous venue.”
MEADE COUNTY 6 5 12 12—35
McLEAN COUNTY 16 7 12 19—54
Meade County (35) _ Johnston 8, Beavin 8, Knoop 6, Parker 3, Edwards 3, Scott 3, Dycus 2, L. King 2.
McLean County (54) _ Floyd 15, Cline 11, Durbin 8, Ward 8, Dame 6, Lee 6.
