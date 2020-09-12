Connor Baldwin threw touchdown passes of 29 and 20 yards to Brady Dame as McLean County beat Muhlenberg County 32-12 in a high school football game Friday night in Greenville.
Braeden Peercy ran for 110 yards on nine carries, including a 46-yard touchdown.
Lucas Mauzy and Matthew Miller also scored on touchdown runs.
McLean County finished with 364 yards in total offense. Muhlenberg County had 170 yards in total offense.
“We were rusty in the first half, but we were able to come back in the second half and run some up-tempo offense and have some success,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said.
The Cougars (1-0) visit Butler County next Friday.
HANCOCK COUNTY 26, EDMONSON COUNTY 14
Xander Early scored a pair of touchdowns to lift the visiting Hornets past the Wildcats in Brownsville.
“We had good balance in this game,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “It was good to be able to go on the road and win our opener.”
Early scored on a 63-yard run and also recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Cole Dixon scored on a 43-yard TD run and teammate Logan Willis scored from a yard out.
The Hornets (1-0) play host to Barren County next Friday.
