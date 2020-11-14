Zach Wagner called it a bye month.
The McLean County football coach hasn’t had his team in a game since Oct. 2 when it fell 37-0 at Owensboro Catholic.
The Cougars haven’t played a game since because of COVID-19 cancellations. They are 3-1.
An extra week off because the KHSAA pushed the start of the football playoffs back wasn’t exactly what McLean County was looking for either.
“It’s not much different,” Wagner said. “Since we’ve been off so long we had to get creative as a coaching staff to keep practices light and enjoyable. We’ve had different competitions and the start and end of practices.
“Not only were we not playing, but it was always hanging over the kids’ heads that ‘are they going to cancel on us’ each week.”
The Cougars are scheduled to face Catholic again on Nov. 20 at Steele Stadium in the first round of the Class 2-A playoffs.
In some ways, this is like the start of a new season because it’s been so long since McLean County has played.
“That’s a good way to look at it,” Wagner said. “Coach (Justin) Cook and a senior player were talking about it and they said they just want the season to end on the field.”
The hybrid Wing T that McLean County runs on offense requires a lot of timing and misdirection. The Cougars tried to get that timing right last week, which was the second full week of practice in a row after they were knocked out of practice for two weeks before.
“This week we had full practices, and we knocked some of the rust off,” Wagner said. “This week we did some best on best in some quick scrimmages. It was good to hit and get some live action.”
When McLean County did a couple of short practices over a week ago, Wagner was impressed with how quick the team looked overall.
“They haven’t been beat on in a game for awhile, so they’ll be fresh,” Wagner said.
McLean County worked a lot on getting that timing back, and it’s also looked at Owensboro Catholic and done some practice work for the Aces.
“It’s been a little bit of both, but we’ve really worked on getting the timing back in the backfield,” Wagner said.
The Cougars have had to remain a resilient group through this month-plus without a game.
“They’ve been absolutely resilient,” Wagner said. “It’s been surprisingly optimistic. It’s hard to be on the sidelines watching while other teams played.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.