McLean County raced out to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back in a 46-28 victory over Todd County Central on Friday at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
The Cougars raced out to 26-0 lead in the first quarter and didn’t look back during a win in Calhoun.
Elijah Baldwin ran for 135 yards and three touchdowns on only 11 carries, scoring on runs of 36, 3 and 50 yards, to lead McLean County (4-1). The Cougars finished with 444 yards of total offense, including 363 yards and six TDs on the ground.
Ayden Rice added a pair of rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Brodie Cline completed 4-of-9 passes for 81 yards and a 46-yard TD to Aden Bolden. Cline ran in a score, as well.
The Rebels (2-3) finished with 232 yards of total offense, with 194 rushing yards.
“We had a good first half,” McLean County defensive coordinator Justin Cook said. “The offense and defense were clicking and did a lot of things right. ... Overall, it was a good night and our young guys got some valuable experience.”
McLean County opens Class 3-A, District 1 play next week at Union County.
MEADE COUNTY 26, DAVIESS COUNTY 14
Russ Crowe and Dartez Basham each threw a touchdown for the Panthers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Green Wave at Reid Stadium.
Luke Floyd reeled in a 34-yard score for DC (0-5), and Jackson Lee added a 4-yard TD.
Meade County quarterback Cade Scott completed 7-of-13 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, along with 67 rushing yards and an additional score on the ground for the Green Wave (4-1).
The Panthers return to action next week at Warren Central.
OHIO COUNTY 33, EDMONSON COUNTY 12
The Eagles captured their first victory of the season with a road victory in Brownsville.
Noah Phillips ran for 192 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns for Ohio County. Luke Barton had two rushing touchdowns. Ohio County had 361 yards in total offense with 345 coming on the ground.
With the win, Ohio County improved to 1-4. Edmonson County slipped to 1-4.
The Eagles play again next week at new Class 5-A, District 2 foe Bowling Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.