McLean County racked up 403 yards of total offense, led by the rushing tandem of Aden Bolden and Elijah Baldwin, to capture a 48-0 high school football win over Muhlenberg County on Friday at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.

Bolden ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries, as well as a game-opening 85-yard kickoff return TD. Baldwin added 96 yards and two scores on nine carries.

