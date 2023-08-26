McLean County racked up 403 yards of total offense, led by the rushing tandem of Aden Bolden and Elijah Baldwin, to capture a 48-0 high school football win over Muhlenberg County on Friday at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
Bolden ran for 143 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries, as well as a game-opening 85-yard kickoff return TD. Baldwin added 96 yards and two scores on nine carries.
The Cougars (2-0), who forced a running clock shortly before the end of the third quarter, also got scoring runs from Brodie Cline, Nate Englehardt and Will Searcy.
Isaiah Algood, Bolden, Baldwin, Hunter Stratton and William Carter all recorded sacks for McLean County, with fumble recoveries by Baldwin, Jackson Reynolds, Stratton and Carter.
Muhlenberg County (1-1) was limited to only 73 yards of total offense.
“We had a great opening to the game and then slowed down some through the first quarter,” said McLean County defensive coordinator Justin Cook. “Defense and offense picked it up in the second quarter with some good drives. Our ‘quintet’ of backs did a really good job of running and blocking.
“Hard night with the heat, offensive line and defensive line persevered through it and gave us good effort. Impressed with the young guys coming in and finishing the game.”
HANCOCK COUNTY 22, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 12
Chris Gillispie rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries to lead the Hornets to a win at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Hancock County quarterback Dylan Morris added the game-clinching 2-yard scoring run, and the Hornets converted the 2-point conversion for a 22-12 lead with 1:33 remaining. Luke Pritchard added a rushing score, as well.
Morris completed 9-of-15 passes for 146 yards as Hancock County (2-0) tallied 274 yards of total offense.
Breckinridge County (1-1) was paced by Wyatt Burnett, who completed 6-of-19 passes for 66 yards and added 30 yards on the ground.
“They played hard, they’re much-improved and came ready to play,” Hornets coach Bobby Eubanks said of Breckinridge County. “We had to fight for everything we got. We’re fighting through some growing pains these first two games, but the most impressive thing is the fight our guys have, hanging in there and playing tough to win in the fourth quarter.”
McCRACKEN COUNTY 48, APOLLO 12
McCracken County had a 14-0 lead when Apollo’s JT Edge hit Eli Masterson with an 80-yard touchdown pass with 5:47 left in the first quarter.
Edge had a 7-yard touchdown run with 1:06 left in the first quarter that cut the deficit to 14-12.
From that point, it was all McCracken County, which went up 24-12 at halftime.
Maddox O’Neal had a big night throwing the ball for McCracken County with three touchdown passes and a 42-yard touchdown run.
McCracken County is 1-1. Apollo went to 0-2 on the season.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL 19, OHIO COUNTY 0
Todd County Central got a touchdown run and a scoring pass from Miles Reding. Todd Central went to 1-1 on the season.
Ohio County had 109 yards in total offense, while Todd Central had 174 yards.
Ohio County had an interception and a lost fumble that contributed to Todd Central’s first two touchdowns. Ohio County is 0-2 on the season.
