There are always fascinating numbers to come out of the first RPI football rankings of the season from the KHSAA. Those RPI rankings dropped Monday.
McLean County, welcome to the No. 2 RPI spot in Class 2-A. McLean is behind perennial powerhouse Mayfield.
These first RPI rankings are a showcase for 2-A, District 2, because Hancock County is fourth, Butler County is fifth, Todd County Central is sixth and Owensboro Catholic is seventh.
Those are all the teams that make up District 2, where both McLean County and Hancock County stand 5-0. Butler County is 4-0.
Owensboro Catholic is 2-3, but it has a win over 5-A challenger Owensboro.
At least one of the unbeaten teams in District 1 will be gone after Friday night. McLean travels to Butler in what should be a raucous matchup at Morgantown. The Cougars already have a leg up in the district race with a 42-13 win over Todd County Central last Friday. That shows something of the disparity from rankings to reality on the field with the RPI.
McLean County hasn’t started a season 5-0 since 1999, if you want some historical perspective. Hancock County started 5-0 in 2020, helped greatly by a 30-29 win over Owensboro Catholic in that fifth game.
Catholic goes to Hancock County on Friday for another early district showdown which will tell a lot about the direction this thing will go in District 2.
Catholic started the 2021 season 0-5 against a strong early schedule. The Aces finished 7-6, rolling through district play with three shutouts in four games, and getting to the third round of the 2-A state playoffs before losing to Lexington Christian, which was 2-A state runner-up.
For comparison sake I took a look at calpreps.com, because so many football folks really don’t like the RPI, early in the season, middle of the season, late in the season.
In 2-A, Beechwood is No. 1, Mayfield is second, Lexington Christian is third, Owensboro Catholic is fourth. McLean County and Hancock County are 12 and 13. Opponents W-L records are important in calpreps. Catholic’s opponents are 17-8. McLean and Hancock opponents have eight wins combined.
These things all tend to sort themselves out throughout the season, as more games and more numbers get into the figuring.
Other teams of note in the RPI were Owensboro High School in 5-A and Daviess County in 6-A.
OHS was viewed as a favorite in state 5-A rankings when the season started. OHS fell at Saint Xavier 28-14 in the season opener, and the Red Devils were competitive in that game. Owensboro Catholic stunned OHS 21-17 on Sept. 9. The Red Devils (3-2) regrouped nicely with a 58-8 win over Breckinridge County to open 5-A, District 1 play.
OHS is No. 14 in the RPI, No. 10 in calpreps. Fredrick Douglass is No. 1, Covington Catholic No. 2 and Woodford County No. 3 in both calpreps and the RPI. South Warren is fourth and Bowling Green is fifth in calpreps. BG is fifth in the RPI, but South Warren is one spot below OHS in the RPI (15).
Daviess County is No. 13 in the 6-A RPI, and is second in District 1 to Henderson County at No. 8. Henderson County is 3-1, Daviess County is 3-2. Henderson is also No. 8 in calpreps and Daviess County is 12th.
Apollo just picked up its first win of the season, 55-54 in overtime against Meade County. The Eagles are near the bottom of both 6-A RPI (29) and calpreps (26).
Keep your attention on 2-A for the next few weeks, there should be some shifting around to keep up with.
