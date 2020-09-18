McLean County didn’t pick up Friday night exactly where it left off during a late-season surge in 2019.
The Cougars won five of their last six games last season, including a scintillating 37-36 upset of Owensboro Catholic in the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A football playoffs. They finished 8-5.
But by the second half of a big win at Muhlenberg County last week, McLean County was finding its way on the field pretty well.
“We were very sloppy,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said of the first half at Muhlenberg County. “We knew that going in, it was probably going to take a quarter or two to get our feet under us.”
The second half helped push McLean County to a 32-12 win. The Cougars got production from Braeden Peercy, who ran for 110 yards and a 46-yard touchdown. Connor Baldwin threw two touchdown passes to Brady Dame.
McLean County didn’t shy away from contact.
“We were physical,” Wagner said. “We got physical play from some kids we knew were physical, and we got some physical play out of some new guys too.”
It has become more the norm for McLean County to have hard-nosed teams that might lack size and speed.
“We’ve got some pretty darned good football players,” Wagner said. “We’ll never pass the eye test, but our kids are scrappy. They will come after you for four quarters.”
Wagner couldn’t complain too much about execution as the game went on. McLean County had its first week in full pads on game week.
“For the first time seeing live action, it wasn’t bad,” Wagner said.
McLean County would like to grab some early-season momentum, and getting to 2-0 with a win over Butler County on Friday would be a start.
The Cougars play three of their first four games on the road, including their win last week and a trip to Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 2.
McLean County had some adjustments to make in the secondary after the first half at Muhlenberg County, and the Cougars need to be sharp defensively against Butler County.
The Bears will try to spread McLean County out with quarterback Jagger Henderson as a passing and running threat.
“We had a couple of miscues in the secondary last week,” Wagner said. “We’ve got to be prepared to defend in the back.”
McLean County wants to keep improving the blocking offensively and its defensive line play.
“We need to continue to get our schematics right up front,” Wagner said. “If we can keep healthy and keep improving, we can get going.”
