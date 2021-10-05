By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
McLean County beat Muhlenberg County 2-1 in the 10th District Girls Soccer Tournament on Monday at Calhoun.
Rachel Shutte scored on a corner from Abigail Humphrey in the first half for the Lady Cougars.
Riley Owen scored for McLean County on a through pass from Madeline McKittrick in the second half. Kyndal Daugherty had 10 saves. Annika Grenan scored for Muhlenberg County on a corner kick in the first half.
McLean County is 8-8-2 and will meet Ohio County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the district championship game.
Muhlenberg County’s season ended 4-12.
VOLLEYBALL OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS HANCOCK
The Lady Eagles won 25-11, 25-14, 25-9.
Caroline Law had 16 assists, six digs and five kills. Camryn Kennedy had 12 kills, 13 assists and seven digs.
Heaven Vanover had eight kills and Kaitlyn Sampson had seven kills for Ohio County (14-9).
Hancock County fell to 5-21.
OWENSBORO ROLLS GRAYSON COUNTY
The Lady Devils won 25-21, 25-22, 25-11.
Maya Joska had 11 kills, nine assists, five aces, three blocks and three digs for OHS (15-10).
Addie Travis added six kills and four blocks. Mia Covington had nine assists, five kills and three digs.
Addie McDaniel had four aces and four blocks, Ava Fincher passed for five assists, Brooklyn Williams had four kills, Chase Mather had 13 digs and two kills, Hannah Ashley made five digs and Kennedy Thompson had eight digs.
FROM SATURDAY CATHOLIC VOLLEYBALL
Owensboro Catholic’s volleyball team was 3-3 in the Quad State tournament last weekend in Paducah.
Catholic beat University Heights 25-16, 25-14 and Warren East 25-23, 25-23.
Catholic defeated CCA 25-9, 25-20, but lost to Briarcrest (Tenn.) 11-25, 12-25; Ballard Memorial 25-14, 24-26, 11-15; and Logan County 22-25, 26-27.
Hadley Latham had 28 kills, 18 digs and six blocks for Catholic.
Cate Sights had 68 kills, 12 blocks and 49 digs.
Olivia Castlen had 26 kills, 17 blocks and 14 digs.
Emily Christian had 93 digs and 10 aces. Blair Riney had 28 digs.
Paige Miles had 11 kills, 48 assists, 37 digs and eight blocks. Kennedy Murphy had 65 assists, 20 digs, seven blocks, six kills and four aces.
Abby Baughman had six kills, five blocks. Abigail
Williams had nine blocks andsix kills.
Catholic is 21-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.