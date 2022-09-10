GREENVILLE — McLean County was in a battle for three quarters, but it was able to finally subdue Muhlenberg County in the fourth quarter on a full moon Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

The Cougars prevailed 43-14 after leading 28-14 at the half. They are now 4-0 on the season. Muhlenberg County is 0-4

