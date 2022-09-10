GREENVILLE — McLean County was in a battle for three quarters, but it was able to finally subdue Muhlenberg County in the fourth quarter on a full moon Friday night at Mustang Stadium.
The Cougars prevailed 43-14 after leading 28-14 at the half. They are now 4-0 on the season. Muhlenberg County is 0-4
Elijah Baldwin scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away and Brodie Cline passed for two touchdowns to Evan Ward in the second quarter to lead the Cougars.
In all, McLean County was balanced in its running game, which churned for 322 yards among seven ball carriers. Freshman Aden Boldin topped McLean County with 91 yards on three carries, most of that coming on a 61-yard blast in the middle of the fourth quarter.
The yardage total wasn’t bad, especially considering the Cougars never touched the football offensively in the third quarter.
“I think we all got frustrated, coaching staff included,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. “That whole dang quarter, they are up the entire quarter. The tables were turned, that’s usually us.”
Zach Clayton started things off with a 15-yard touchdown run for McLean County with 7:48 left in the first quarter.
Muhlenberg County answered on its next possession, getting Jon Putnam by himself on the left side for a 57-yard pass completion from Muhlenberg County quarterback Kanyon Johnson.
Cline went for an 8-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-5 to push McLean County in front 14-7 late in the first quarter.
Putnam’s second touchdown catch was a dart from 17 yards from Johnson on fourth-and-goal with 10:22 left in the second quarter.
From there in the scoring column it was all McLean County. Ward made the two touchdown grabs in the second quarter. Baldwin had a 27-yard scoring run and a 2-yard run late.
Cline was 2-for-4 passing.
“His two throws in the first half were pretty to Ward, he made a good over-the-shoulder catch,” Wagner said.
Johnson put a lot of pressure on McLean County’s defense throughout the night. The sophomore quarterback was 7-of-15 passing unofficially for 104 yards, and he also ran 12 times for 95 yards. Muhlenberg County finished with 256 yards in total offense.
“We were sloppy, on defense we had missed assignments,” Wagner said. “Johnson is a heck of a player, he hurt us once he got outside, we didn’t contain him, he made plays on it.”
McLEAN COUNTY 14 14 0 15 — 43
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7 7 0 0 — 14
Mc-Clayton 15 run (run failed)
Mu-Putnam 57 pass from Johnson (Harper kick)
Mc-Cline 8 run (Mauzy run)
Mu-Putnam 17 pass from Johnson (Harper kick)
Mc-Ward 21 pass from Cline (Clayton run)
Mc-Ward 12 pass from Cline (Pass failed)
Mc-Baldwin 27 run (Mauzy run)
Mc-Baldwin 2 run (Capps kick)
