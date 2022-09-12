OWESPTS-09-12-22 HS FOOTBALL FOLLOW

McLean County’s Elijah Baldwin runs the ball while chased by Muhlenberg County’s Hunter Baker on Friday at Mustang Stadium.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

McLean County has worked to get to 4-0 and had a tough challenge at Muhlenberg County on Friday night.

The Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 43-14 win, but they were in a fight most of the way, and their offense never got on the field in the third quarter.

