McLean County has worked to get to 4-0 and had a tough challenge at Muhlenberg County on Friday night.
The Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 43-14 win, but they were in a fight most of the way, and their offense never got on the field in the third quarter.
They had two good offensive series to start the game and get them in front 14-7, and also scored on their other two possessions to take a 28-14 lead to halftime.
“I thought we shuffled the ball around, Brodie (Cline) ran the ball well on a couple of designed runs, our jet was clipping, the belly worked well, very minimal mistakes offensively,” McLean County coach Zach Wagner said. “Our guys, they do a great job. We’re 90% some kind of motion, so they’re ran ragged, we can pull them and run them in spurts.”
That’s kind of the way the script ran against Muhlenberg. Lucas Mauzy got going early inside, and Zach Clayton finished off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to the outside.
Will Taylor went 36 yards on an inside sweep to help set up Cline’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Evan Ward for a 22-14 lead.
Aden Boldin got loose for 26 yards and three plays later Cline found Ward again for a 12-yard touchdown pass and the two touchdown advantage.
Cline had a 19-yard keeper and Boldin had a scoring run nullified by penalty before the half ended. Boldin, a freshman, later had a 62-yard run.
Elijah Baldwin added two touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, one from 27 yards to seal things up.
McLean County rushed for 349 yards unofficially and had five ballcarriers with at least 45 rushing yards at Muhlenberg County.
That’s just how the Cougars want their hybrid Wing-T to operate.
“Boldin had two interceptions, we plugged him in and let him run jets, he’s got some quickness to him,” Wagner said. “He’s pretty calm and collected for a freshman. Brodie, he got out, threatened the flank and that’s what we need in this offense.”
Baldwin has scored five touchdowns on the season and has run for 180 yards. Mauzy also has 180 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Clayton leads the team with 315 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“We’ve had a good offense all year, we have many wingbacks and many fullbacks,” Baldwin said. “I feel like we have no trouble splitting up carries. Everybody is for the team, nobody has a problem with carries if we’re getting yards we’re happy. We love our offensive line.”
Anthony Hall is at center, the guards are Ethan Crowe and Ethan Todd, tackles are Drake Walker and Landen Goodwin. Cole Crumbaker is at tight end. Phoenix Stevens did good work against Muhlenberg on the offensive line.
“We came out and ran the ball well,” Wagner said. “We had a couple of other guys step up.”
