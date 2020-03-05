At this point, just call them the history-making McLean County High School Cougars.
McLean withstood a 12-0 run by Breckinridge County and overhauled the Fighting Tigers down the stretch to post a 52-46 victory in the opening round of the boys’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at the Sportscenter.
It marks the Cougars’ first regional tournament victory since posting a 69-65 first-round win over Whitesville Trinity in 1984.
McLean County (22-11) — which tied a school record for wins in a season — advances to Saturday’s 6 p.m. semifinal against Owensboro Catholic (19-14).
“All in all, it was a great defensive effort by our guys,” Cougars coach Darren Lynam said. “We’ve tried to hang our hat on our defensive effort all year and our guys really showed that in this one.
“We’re not satisfied with tonight. Owensboro Catholic will be a super test for us, they’re a very good team, but we’re excited about the opportunity to play them.”
Brayden Bishop scored on a 12-foot runner with 7:07 to play to provide McLean a 39-31 advantage, but Breck County got nine points from star senior guard Kaeveon Mitchell in a blistering 12-0 run that included four Cougar turnovers. Mitchell’s straightaway 3-pointer at 3:53 pushed the Fighting Tigers in front 43-39.
But McLean County had just begun to fight — and Breck County would not score from the field again.
Trey Englehardt scored four points in a 7-2 run that reclaimed the lead for McLean, 46-45, with 1:42 to play.
A free throw by the Tigers’ Kason Morris tied the score at 1:20, but a driving layup by Jacob Clark pushed McLean ahead 48-46, and the Cougars never trailed again.
Brady Dame scored on a driving layup off a nifty assist from Logan Patterson at 0:41 to stretch the lead to four, and, following a Breck County turnover, Zach Mimms scored on a driving layup at 0:18 to put the exclamation mark on a historic triumph.
“I’m proud of the way we fought back after (Breck’s) big run in the fourth quarter,” Lynam said. “This team has kept battling all season, and that type of mindset paid off for us down the stretch.”
It was a tight tussle the whole way.
Mitchell scored 10 points in the first period to help Breck take a 14-10 lead, but the Cougars held the Tigers to just two second-period baskets and were able to secure a 23-21 advantage by intermission.
Breck also made only two field goals in the third period, as well, and Dame scored five points in the quarter to help McLean take a 37-29 lead into the final eight minutes.
Englehardt scored 13 points to lead McLean, which also got 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists from Patterson. Dame produced nine rebounds and three blocks.
The Cougars were 21-of-39 from the field for 54%, but made only 7-of-21 foul shots (33%). The Cougars secured 31 rebounds and turned the ball over 11 times.
Mitchell scored a game-best 21 points and added eight rebounds for Breck (20-10), which also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Justin Shrewsberry. Trey Irwin climbed off the bench to haul down nine rebounds.
The Tigers made only 12-of-47 shots from the field (26%), but stayed in contention by sinking 19-of-21 free throws (90%). Breck grabbed 33 rebounds and committed only six floor errors.
“McLean played well,” Tigers coach Patrick Critchelow said. “Their defense was solid, and it was just one of those nights when we didn’t make many shots — it wasn’t our night.”
McLEAN COUNTY 10-13-14-15 — 52
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 14-7-8-17 — 46
McLean County (52) — Englehardt 13, Patterson 12, Dame 9, Clark 8, Bishop 6, Mimms 4.
Breckinridge County (46) — Mitchell 21, Shrewsberry 14, B. Lucas 5, Irwin 5, Morris 1.
