CALHOUN — The McLean County High School football team would not be denied on Friday night.
The Cougars bent but never broke, and got a 2-yard touchdown run from bruising fullback Lucas Mauzy with 56 seconds to play to upend a valiant, undermanned Ohio County team 38-30 in the season-opener for both teams before a big, festive crowd at Paulsen Stadium.
“We had to grind this one out against an Ohio County team that played very well,” Cougars head coach Zach Wagner said. “There are a lot of things we need to work on, but I was proud of the way our guys finished this one.
“Mauzy and (James) Haerle really ran hard for us, and early on we were effective in our passing game, utilizing Brady Dame, and I thought that opened up the running game for us.”
In a contest where the momentum continuously swung back and forth, the Eagles — featuring only 23 players — pulled into a 30-all tie on the final play of the third period when Matthew Smith scored on a 2-yard run.
It remained that way until McLean County’s final drive — a time-consuming 12-play march to paydirt capped by Mauzy’s game-winner.
McLean opened the game with a 10-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Elijah Baldwin’s 4-yard scoring run at 5:31 of the first period. Brodie Cline’s conversion run made it 8-0, Cougars.
Ohio County struck back quickly, with quarterback Jake Simmons — subbing for Devin Gott (COVID quarantine) — conpleting a 26-yard TD pass to Jaylen Walker at 5:15. Matthew Smith’s conversion run tied it at 8.
Early in the second period, McLean reclaimed the lead when Mauzy scored from 11 yards out. Dame then caught a conversion pass from Cline to push the Cougars in front 16-8 at 9:46.
Ohio answered on its ensuing possession when Smith scored from 20 yards out at the 4:07 mark. Smith then followed with a conversion run that made it 16-16 — and that’s where things stood at intermission.
Early in the second half, Mauzy scored from 13 yards out and Haerle followed with a conversion run to put the Cougars back on top, 24-16, but the Eagles quickly answered with a 49-yard TD aerial from Simmons to Walker at 6:01, and Smith’s subsequent conversion run knotted things up at 24.
McLean regained the lead on a 6-yard scoring run by Haerle at 1:10 of the third, but a conversion pass failed, leaving the Cougars with a 30-24 advantage.
Smith then scored a tying TD for Ohio, and a missed extra-point attempt followed — setting the stage for Mauzy’s late heroics.
“Overall, I was pretty pleased — I saw some really good things out there from our guys,” Ohio County head coach Josh Monin said. “We gave it everything we had and I think attrition got to us some in the second half.
“We’ve got a lot of good things to build on, though, moving forward.”
McLean finished with 411 yards of total offense, including 99 through the air. Mauzy led the way with 100 yards on 15 carries, Haerle produced 89 yards on 14 carries, and Zach Clayton added 87 yards on only eight carries.
Ohio County had 273 yards of total offense. Smith led the ground attack with 135 yards on 13 carries, while Simmons completed 15-of-18 passes for 165 yards.
Both teams will be on the road next Friday, with McLean County visiting Breckinridge County, and Ohio County playing at Warren East.
OHIO COUNTY 8-8-16-0 — 30
MCLEAN COUNTY 8-8-16-8 — 38
MC-Baldwin 4 run (Cline run)
OC-Walker 26 pass from Simmons (Smith run)
MC-Mauzy 11 run (Dame pass from Cline)
OC-Smith 20 run (Smith run)
MC-Mauzy 13 run (Haerle run)
OC-Walker 49 pass from Simmons (Smith run)
MC-Haerle 6 run (pass failed)
OC-Smith 2 run (kick failed)
MC-Mauzy 4 run (Haerle run)
