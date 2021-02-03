McLean County erased a seven-point halftime deficit with a 25-9 run over the final 16 minutes to defeat visiting Daviess County 45-36 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday night in Calhoun.
Travis Phillips and Brady Dame each scored 14 points for the Cougars, who improved to 7-4 on the season.
The Panthers got a game-best 19 points from Cole Burch, and Joe Humphreys secured 10 rebounds.
DC slipped to 2-5 with its fifth consecutive loss.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10-12-6-3 — 36
McLEAN COUNTY 11-9-11-14 — 45
Daviess County (36) — Burch 19, Humphreys 5, Johnson 4, Payne 3, McCain 2, Renfrow 2, Dees 1.
McLean County (45) — Phillips 14, Dame 14, Brackett 6, Larkin 4, Floyd 4, Arnold 3.
OHIO COUNTY 48, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 36 — Parker Culbertson scored 11 points to lift the Eagles over the visiting Raiders in Hartford.
The Eagles, who have won three of their last four, improved to 5-5 on the season.
Ohio County led 25-19 at halftime and gained some separation by outscoring Trinity 13-7 in the third stanza.
The Raiders (2-6) were led by Bailey Wright, who scored nine points.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 7-12-7-10 — 36
OHIO COUNTY 12-13-13-10 — 48
Whitesville Trinity (36) — Wright 9, Dickens 7, Smith 7, Huff 6, Hernandez 5, Howard 2.
Ohio County (48) — Culbertson 11, Jennings 9, Davis 8, Manning 7, Renfrow 6, Southard 6, Tichenor 1.
