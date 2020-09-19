McLean County raced to a 16-0 first-quarter lead and the Butler County Bears could never catch up, as the Cougars posted a 42-28 Class 2-A district football victory at Morgantown on Friday night.
“We played a good first half, but we had a few mental errors in the second half,” McLean County head coach Zach Wagner said. “Our backs ran hard and we had a couple of young kids step up for some valuable varsity experience.”
Andrew Munster paced the Cougars with 167 yards on 17 carries, scoring on runs of 10 and 4 yards.
McLean (2-0) got a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback Matthew Miller, who also threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Braeden Peercy. The Cougars opened the scoring with a 10-yard TD run by Connor Baldwin.
Butler County (1-1) got a big game from quarterback Jagger Henderson, who completed 19-of-31 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Henderson also scored on a 3-yard run.
McLean rolled up 399 yards of total offense — all but 27 coming on the ground.
The Cougars host Hopkins County Central next Friday.
HANCOCK COUNTY 28, BARREN COUNTY 8
Darian Clay rushed for 171 yards on 18 carries as the Hornets improved to 2-0 with a convincing victory over visiting Barren County in Hawesville.
“Darian had a big game, and I was really impressed by our defense,” Hancock head coach Bobby Eubanks said. “We were flying to the football, getting multiple players to the point of attack. That’s the type of defense we’ve been trying to build, and that group played very well in this one.”
The dynamic Clay, playing quarterback, scored on runs of 54, 32, and 4 yards, Sebastian Fredell recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Hornets’ other score.
Hancock’s defense limited Barren County (1-1) to 52 yards rushing and 129 yards passing.
The Hornets had 272 yards of total offense.
Hancock plays host to Class 2-A district foe Butler County next Friday.
OHIO COUNTY 45, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 7
Q’Daryius Jennings rolled up 289 yards on 21 carries to drive the Eagles past the host Mustangs in Greenville — earning new head coach Josh Monin his first victory.
Jennings scored on runs of 73, 61, and 5 yards.
The Eagles (1-1) also got a big game from quarterback Devin Gott, who was 7-of-15 through the air for 128 yards and also scored three rushing touchdowns. Jaylen Walker added a 40-yard fumble return for another Ohio TD.
Muhlenberg’s lone score came on a 66-yard kickoff return by Caden Revelette.
Ohio finished with 479 yards of total offense, compared to 166 for the Mustangs (0-2).
Next Friday, Ohio County visits Owensboro in a Class 5-A district encounter, and Muhlenberg opens 5-A district play at Grayson County.
