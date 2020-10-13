By the Messenger-Inquirer
McLean County snapped a 10-match losing streak with a 2-1 penalty-kicks victory over host Muhlenberg County in the Girls’ 10th District Soccer Tournament on Monday night in Greenville.
The Lady Cougars (2-10) advance to a 5:30 p.m. championship game on Tuesday against No. 1 seed Ohio County (7-2-1).
The victory also advances McLean County into next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
VOLLEYBALL LADY EAGLES SWEEP EDMONSONOhio County rolled to a 25-8, 25-18 victory over host Edmonson County at Brownsville.
Leading the way for the Lady Eagles (10-4) were Heaven Vanover (6 kills, 4 digs), Madison Decker (5 kills), Caitlyn Sampson (6 kills, 6 digs), and Camryn Kennedy (14 assists).
Edmonson County slipped to 8-8.
GRAYSON TOPS CATHOLIC IN 5 SETSGrayson County improved to 17-1 with a five-set victory at Owensboro Catholic — defeating the Lady Aces 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 27-25, 15-12.
Catholic stat leaders were Jenna Glenn (18 digs), Leann Lyon (6 kills), Cate Sights (2 aces, 15 kills, 3 digs), Paige Miles (3 aces, 7 kills, 6 digs), Madeline Castlen (2 aces, 15 kills, 2 blocks), Kennedy Murphy (3 kills, 3 blocks, 43 assists), Allie Hamilton (5 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists), Lexi Miles (7 kills), Emily Christian (2 aces, 12 digs), Delaney Flaherty (12 digs), and Lilly Farmer (4 aces, 14 assists).
The Lady Cougars have won 14 consecutive matches.
DC FALLS TO LADY TIGERS IN 4 SETSBreckinridge County defeated visiting Daviess County 25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19 at Harned.
Stat leaders for the Lady Panthers were Adylan Ayer (11 kills, 4 digs), Kloee Phelps (18 digs), Elizabeth Moore (13 kills, 3 blocks, 6 digs), Lexi Owen (15 assists, 8 digs), Ryann Keller (2 blocks, 23 assists, 2 digs), Jasmine Beasley (9 kills, 4 blocks), Mary Grace Hill (2 kills), Kendal Goetz (2 assists, 13 digs), Josie Newcom (7 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs), and Kayla Clark (5 digs).
BOYS SOCCER OHIO WINS 10TH DISTRICT TITLEOhio County rolled to a 10-0 victory over Muhlenberg County to win the two-team 10th District Tournament at Hartford.
The Eagles improved to 11-1-1 on the season, while Muhlenberg fell to 4-7-2.
Both teams advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament.
