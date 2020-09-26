McLean County improved to 3-0 and Zach Wagner became the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories (44) following the Cougars’ 58-34 conquest of visiting Hopkins County Central in a high school football game Friday night at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
The Cougars rushed the ball 57 times for a whopping 399 yards against the winless Storm (0-3).
Andrew Munster paced McLean with 164 yards on 20 carries, and the Cougars amassed 480 yards of total offense.
Matthew Miller scored two touchdowns and passed for another to Zach Clayton, and Connor Baldwin connected on a pair of TD passes to Brady Dame. Clayton also scored on a 56-yard run, and Braeden Peercy scored from 22 yards out.
Quarterback Adrian Stringer led Hopkins County Central, finishing 18-of-41 for 210 yards and four TDs.
DAVIESS COUNTY 56, MARSHALL COUNTY 6
The Panthers scored on eight of nine offensive possessions and dominated the host Marshals in a Class 6-A district game at Carroll Traylor Stadium in Draffenville.
Joe Humphreys threw five touchdown passes, including a pair to Decker Renfrow. Max Dees, Luke Floyd, and Bryson Parm also had TD receptions.
Humphreys also ran for a touchdown, as did Parm and Jack Ball.
The Daviess County defense, meanwhile, was stellar throughout — as the Marshals could not get untracked.
DC improves to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in district play, and Marshall County tumbles to 0-3, 0-2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 48, BUTLER COUNTY 8
Darian Clay ran for three touchdowns and the Hornets’ defense was rock-solid in a one-sided Class 2-A district win over visiting Butler County at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Hancock County is 3-0 overall and 1-0 within the district, while the Bears slip to 1-2, 0-2.
Clay scored on runs of 11, 23, and 65 yards, and Trinity Hinton recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score as the Hornets built a 28-0 advantage by intermission.
In the second half, Hancock got a 52-yard TD run from Xander Early, Cole Dixon connected with Sebastian Freddel for a 24-yard scoring pass, and Logan Willis scored on a 45-yard run.
Jagger Henderson had a 16-yard scoring pass to tight end Solomon Flener for Butler County’s lone TD.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 45, APOLLO 21
The visiting Eagles were within 20-14 at halftime, but the Mustangs pulled away over the final 24 minutes for a Class 6-A district victory in Paducah.
Damian Lovinsky led Apollo, going 18-of-30 through the air for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns — 40 yards to Harold Patterson and 65 yards to Ben Armour.
Lovinsky also carried 16 times for 58 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown run.
Patterson added 75 yards on 12 carries.
McCracken County is 3-0 overall and 2-0 in district play, while the Eagles slip to 1-2, 0-1.
THURSDAY’S RESULT GRAYSON COUNTY 34, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 0
Cadan Woodcock carried 27 times for140 yards and four touchdowns as the Cougars remained unbeaten (3-0) with a Class 5-A district victory over the visiting Mustangs in Leitchfield.
Levi Martin also scored a rushing touchdown for Grayson County, which limited Muhlenberg County (0-3) to 98 yards of total offense.
The Cougars finished with 240 yards of total offense.
