Avery McNeily had a big night for the Daviess County High School girls’ soccer team on Wednesday.
The senior midfielder scored the first three goals in the Lady Panthers’ 4-1 conquest of visiting Owensboro before a good crowd at Deer Park — a victory that wrapped up the No. 1 seed for DC in next week’s 9th District Tournament.
“It’s taken a little time this season, but we’re starting to come on a little bit,” McNeily said. “I thought tonight we played fast, our touches were better, and we were able to make great runs that put us in good positions to score.
“We loosened up a bit after our first goal and played to our strengths the rest of the way — we played with more confidence after we got the lead.”
It was a scoreless defensive battle for 26 minutes, before McNeily scored her first goal on a rebound shot from about eight yards out in the 27th minute.
Seven minutes later, McNeily scored from point-blank range to push the Lady Panthers in front, 2-0.
“I was definitely in the right place at the right time on those first two goals,” McNeily said. “I was right there in front of the goal.”
Eight minutes into the second half, McNeily scored off an assist from senior Mackenzie Sweatt to make it 3-0.
Daviess County’s final goal came in the 52nd minute when junior Steeley Walker scored off an assist from sophomore Reagan Chinn.
Owensboro got on the board in the 67th minute on a long-distance goal by senior Rylee Cox — the only regular-season goal by a district foe against the Lady Panthers this fall.
“Tonight we executed, we weren’t afraid, and we played better together,” Lady Devils coach Michael Lovett said. “I was generally pleased with the way we played in this one.
“We came out motivated and we played with energy throughout, and that’s what we’re looking to see.”
Daviess County produced 12 shots on goal, compared to three for the Lady Devils. OHS sophomore goalkeeper Chandler Worth was credited with six saves, while junior Emma Patterson and freshman Emily Baughn made one save each for the Lady Panthers.
Both teams wrapped up regular season play on Wednesday.
Daviess County is now 5-4-2 and finished unbeaten in three matches against district competition, while Owensboro fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 within the district.
