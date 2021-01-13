Daviess County fell 63-34 at Meade County in a boys' high school basketball game on Tuesday night.
Max Dees led the Panthers with seven points. Bo Stratton contributed six points.
DC made 14-of-40 from the floor for 35% and 1-of-10 from 3.
(linescore information incomplete.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 71, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 53 — Brayden Lovan and Cole Vincent each scored 18 points to lead visiting Muhlenberg County to a season-opening win at Marion.
Muhlenberg County made 10 3-pointers; Vincent made four and Nash Divine made 3 on the way to 13 points.
Preston Turley scored 27 points to lead Crittenden County.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY|16-15-23-17
CRITTENDEN COUNTY|15-12-8-18
Muhlenberg County (71) — Lovan 18, Vincent 18, Divine 13, Lovell 11, McCoy 8, Rose 3.
Crittenden County (53) — Turley 27, Mott 11, Boone 8, Morgeson 5, Champion 2.
GIRLS
McLEAN COUNTY 63, HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 43 — McLean County (1-3) picked up its first win of the season at home.
Bailei Walker led McLean County with 18 points. Kamryn McMahon scored 17 points. Rush-Owens had 12 points.
HOPKINS CENTRAL 5-13-17-8 — 43
McLEAN COUNTY|17-18-11-17 — 63
Hopkins Central (43) — Grigg 10, Jones 9, Reynolds 9, Fritz 6, Hollis 5, Sutton 4.
McLean County(63) — Walker 18, McMahon 17, Rush-Owens 12, Blades 6, Christian 4, Galloway 3, Frailley 2, Ecton 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.