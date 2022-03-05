Meade County advanced to the Girls 3rd Region Tournament championship game for the second straight year on Friday night.
Meade County beat Apollo 49-37 in a semifinal game that turned controversial in the third quarter with the ejection of Apollo coach Natalie Payne.
Payne received two technical fouls from the same 2nd Region official for being out of the coaching box and was tossed with less than five minutes left in the third quarter.
Meade County was up 22-20 and Apollo had the ball when the first technical was called on Payne. Meade County went up 25-20 on a free throw by Peyton Bradley and a drive by Paige Medley.
Payne got the second technical after Amaya Curry was called for a travel near the Apollo bench. Assistant coach Bob Survant took over as head coach for the rest of the game.
Bradley made two more technical free throws and Medley drove for another basket, and Meade County had what amounted to a 7-point swing that left it with a 29-20 lead.
Apollo cut the advantage to six points early in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
Payne was steady in talking about the situation after the game.
“I’m kind of at a loss, I never like to make excuses, I tell our kids not to make excuses, you fight through,” Payne said. “But, that official took the game away from these kids. Meade County is a good team, they play hard and they’ve got some weapons, but we were neck-and-neck, we were sticking to the game plan, and that man decided to take control of the flow of the game. It’s really disheartening that would happen to teenagers. I can take it, I’m an adult, but to do that to kids, is something I’ll never get over, because he took that game away from the kids.
“Again, Meade is a great team, they’ve got a lot of weapons, they’re probably the favorite and have been the favorite to advance to go to the state tournament, and I respect their coach and respect their players. But, again, he (the official) took the game away from my kids.”
Payne had been told to move her coaching stool at the beginning of the game. One time down the floor the official told her to make sure she was in the box. When Curry was called for walking, Payne said she threw her marker on the ground.
“I just hate it for the kids,” Payne said.
Meade County will meet Breckinridge County in an All-11th District regional championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m. Meade County will be trying to beat Breck County for a fourth time this season. The Lady Waves take a 27-6 record into the regional championship game.
To get there, the Lady Waves had to play good defense throughout the game, and find other sources for points with Apollo’s defensive attention focused on top freshman Peyton Bradley, who didn’t score until there were five minutes left in the third quarter.
Bradley finished with eight points, but she had plenty of help from her Meade County teammates. Paige Medley scored 14 points off the bench and Annabelle Babb added 11.
“Not our best game, but our kids are gritty, they just find a way to win, we didn’t shoot well at all, but a lot of that had to do with Apollo’s defense,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “Our kids looked a little tired, I’m a little biased but when you’ve got to make this trip four times in a week they lose their legs. They’re tired, it’s tough on our kids, we found that two years in a row, the semifinal game was tough on our kids.
“What makes this team special is somebody picks us up, Annabelle Babb, kept us in it hitting some big shots. Different kids pick us up at different times. Defense won the game for us.”
Meade County hit 16-of-45 from the floor for 35.5% and 3-of-17 from 3-point range for 17.6%.
Apollo was led by a double-double from Jenna Dant of 16 points, 14 rebounds. Apollo outrebounded Meade County 36-23. Curry added 12 points. Apollo was 15-of-36 from the floor for 41.6% and it was 2-of-8 from 3-point range.
Meade County made 14-of-19 free throws; Apollo hit 5-of-9 free throws.
Curry and Shelbie Beatty were seniors for the E-Gals, who were defending 3rd Region champions and finished this season 15-17.
“Shelbie and Amaya had a lot of pressure on them up top, they did the best they could do to attack the gaps, find Jenna, find the open looks,” Payne said. “I was proud of how they conducted themselves. I’m going to miss everything they’ve given to this program over the last four years. They’re just special players that you only get once in a while in your coaching career. They want to please the coaches. We have conversations on the phone and with text all the time. The blood, sweat and tears they’ve poured into this program will never be forgotten.”
APOLLO 9 11 10 7 — 37
MEADE COUNTY 11 11 16 11 — 49
Apollo (37) — Dant 16, Curry 12, Beatty 5, Survant 3, Whitlock 1.
Meade County (49) — Medley 14, Babb 11, Bradley 8, Clanton 6, Crawley 6, Hardesty 4.
