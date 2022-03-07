Meade County got defensive and it led to a girls 3rd Region championship.
The Lady Waves stopped Breckinridge County 42-17 on Sunday with a large, very loud and fairly split crowd at the Sportscenter looking on.
It was the first regional championship for Meade County since 2014 and the fifth in school history.
“It’s a big deal, it’s everything,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said amid the celebration afterward on the court. “We’re rural, we get kids that are homegrown, that helps us, we know what we expect. The whole town will shut down on Wednesday. It’s a big deal, for our kids, our community and our high school. It’s all about where you’re from.”
Meade County will face Boyd County on Wednesday in the KHSAA Girls Basketball Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
The Lady Waves completed the season sweep of Breckinridge County, going 4-0 against their 11th District rivals. Meade County takes a 28-6 record to the state tournament. Breck County’s season finished 26-7.
Meade County freshman Peyton Bradley led all scorers with 18 points, hitting 14-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Caroline Lucas led Breck County with six points.
Both Bradley and Breck County’s Isabel Grimes were the focus of the opposing team’s defensive efforts.
Breck County chased Bradley with a box and one, and Meade County did the same thing with Grimes. Both of those defensive strategies changed in the second half.
“Isabel is such a great player, if you can limit her touches it makes harder for the other kids,” Hackert said. “We wanted in the first half just to wear her down. Breck, they were doing that here, we said run our man offense. Once we got to running something we knew, our kids settled in a little better.”
Meade County led only 4-1 at the end of the first quarter and carried a 12-8 advantage into halftime. The game didn’t open up until Mattie Clayton and Aubrey Hardesty hit two straight 3-point shots over a three-minute span to put Meade County ahead 20-13.
Meade County hit one field goal in the fourth quarter, but it was constantly at the free-throw line, and most of the time it was Bradley. Meade County made 22-of-29 from the line and won the game hitting nine field goals.
“Peyton is a patient kid. We told her at halftime, ‘Go get the ball, get your touches, make your free throws at the end,’ ” Hackert said. “She’s very mature for her age, she’s also unselfish, she’s also a teammate. Because she’s a teammate, there’s buy-in all around her.”
Bradley knew there would be a lot of defensive pressure on her from Breck County.
“I was more patient with it this time than in district, it was easier now,” Bradley said.
Breck County will lose four seniors off this team, including Grimes, who was the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year.
“We wanted to contain Bradley the best we could in the first half, we did a great job defensively,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the hole, we had some silly turnovers, we didn’t look to shoot the ball in the spots we worked on. If we hit some shots, I felt like we were right there. We just couldn’t execute.
“It’s tough. We’ve been to four straight semifinals, this was it.”
MEADE COUNTY 4 8 8 22 — 42
BRECK COUNTY 1 7 5 4 — 17
Meade County (42) — Bradley 18, Durbin 7, Hardesty 6, Babb 4, Clanton 3, Triplett 2.
Breck County (17) — Sk. Tucker 4, Sy. Tucker 3, E. Grimes 2, I. Grimes 1, Huffines 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.