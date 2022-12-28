Paige Medley scored 17 points to lead Meade County to a 64-39 win over Starr’s Mills in Pensacola, Fla., on Tuesday.
Anabelle Babb, Peyton Bradley, Sage Crawley and Katie Durbin each scored 10 points for Meade County (8-4).
