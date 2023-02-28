Meade County came into the Monday night opener of the girls 3rd Region Tournament as the defending champion and it certainly played like a team wanting to take home more than one regional trophy.
Meade County put together a defense fueled 18-3 run that pushed it to a 75-40 win over McLean County at the Sportscenter.
Meade County will take a 22-9 record into its regional semifinal matchup with Owensboro Catholic on Friday night at 6 p.m. Catholic beat Butler County 71-29 in the other first round game Monday night.
Previous tournament experience, and playing a tough schedule this season, helped Meade County to focus in and not overlook McLean County.
“You never know,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “Having some tournament success, our kids come out and don’t play with nerves early. Our defense can be our offense, that’s a great night for us, we can rebound hard, fast break, that helps our kids as far as the rhythm we like to be in. We like to press, rebound, get up and down the floor, I’m proud of kids being able to execute that.”
Annabelle Babb and Peyton Bradley each scored 16 points to lead Meade County. Katie Durbin scored 15 points and Mattie Clanton added 11 for Meade County.
Meade County was 29-of-51 for 56.8%. Meade hit 5-of-12 from 3-point range and made 12-of-17 free throws.
“I think this is the most mature team I’ve ever coached,” Hackert said. “Three seniors, then Peyton, Belle, Paige Medley, they have a lot of years experience. That type of maturity, and having success over the years, they’re very locked in at practice. Beating Breckinridge for district, those kids were happy but not content. They’re really wanting to get back to the state tournament, that’s been their goal since day one. We’ve worked hard all year to put ourselves in a position to get there. We were healthy this season, all that plays into it this time of year.”
McLean County was led by Breanna Frailley with 11 points and Sarah Miller with 10 points. The Lady Cougars finished 7-23.
“We came out with a good game plan. We knew they’re the best team in the region, it would be a tough task. We gave it our all,” McLean County coach Ryan Groves said. “We’ve had injuries this year, a lot of youth, they’ve grown up fast. Nobody thought we’d be in the district championship. We put ourselves in a position to win the district. We were playing our best basketball at the right time. The team was extremely excited to be here, I’m glad we got our seniors here.”
McLEAN COUNTY 14 13 5 8 — 40
MEADE COUNTY 21 24 22 8 — 75
McLean County (40) — Frailley 11, Miller 10, Rice 6, Larkin 4, McCoy 3, Reynolds 3, Level 3.
Meade County (75) — Babb 16, Bradley 16, Durbin 15, M. Clanton 11, Medley 8, Crawley 3, Rider 2, Triplett 2, Stull 2.
