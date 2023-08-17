Daviess County knew it would be in for a total roster overhaul after 10 seniors graduated from the 2022 volleyball squad, and were the core of the 3rd Region champions in 2020 and 2021.
Meade County was the opener for the Lady Panthers at the DC gym, and Meade earned a 3-0 sweep (25-13, 25-8, 25-10) Wednesday.
“Coming in to it we knew it would be a complete rebuild,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “At times I feel like we really clicked, and did what we were supposed to do. We started improving at the net with blocking and fundamentals. We’re going to get there. I was pleased with some portions, but we definitely have a lot to work on. We can only go up from here.
“Meade is always a competitive, solid team. Playing teams like Meade will help us in the long run.”
Lauren Jean had five kills and 10 digs for Daviess County. Gracie Meserve had three kills, one block and one block assist. Maya Pollard had two block assists and one kill. Kayla Jones had seven assists and four digs. Rylan Westerfield had six digs. Kristen Harris, Macie Edge, and Keleigh Payne each had five digs.
Freshmen Pollard and Molly Baughmann had some standout moments, Bailey said.
“Out of the 10 girls we dressed tonight, three of them dressed last year,” Bailey said. “But playing at this level, they’ve never had that. It’s a challenge. I hate losing, but we’re going to get better. In practice the energy has been great. It’s a lot of team effort and positive energy.”
Meade County is a 2-0 team that beat Owensboro 3-0 on Monday.
Morgan Benham returned this year to coach Meade County after leaving the volleyball head coach job at the school five years ago. Meade County has a senior-laden lineup.
“It’s all senior starters and we have seven seniors this year, it’s a well-seasoned and mature team,” Benham said. “I’m very happy with them tonight. Our goal is that region title.”
Clara Rogers, Raegan Glover and Reagan Kupper were strong up front for Meade County. Lexie Sonner, Kupper and Zoey Miller are good with serve receive for Meade County, Benham said.
