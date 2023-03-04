GIRLS 3RD REGION POY Peyton Bradley

Meade County’s Peyton Bradley brings the ball down the court against McLean County during the opening round of the 3rd Region Basketball Tournament on Feb. 27 at the Sportscenter.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Peyton Bradley did a little bit everything for the Meade County High School basketball team this season, and she has been rewarded for that by being selected the 2022-23 Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Player of the Year.

A 5-foot-9 sophomore guard who has started since she was an eighth-grader, Bradley helped the defending regional champion Lady Waves go 19-9 during the regular season by averaging 22.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists per game.

