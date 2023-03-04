Peyton Bradley did a little bit everything for the Meade County High School basketball team this season, and she has been rewarded for that by being selected the 2022-23 Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Player of the Year.
A 5-foot-9 sophomore guard who has started since she was an eighth-grader, Bradley helped the defending regional champion Lady Waves go 19-9 during the regular season by averaging 22.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists per game.
Bradley shot 44% from the field, including 45% from 3-point range, and made 84% of her foul shots.
“I think I improved a lot over last year in terms of three-level scoring, which is layups, mid-range and 3-pointers,” Bradley said. “I developed a little floater in the lane that added quite a bit to my offensive game and made me a little more difficult to defend.
“I’ve played on varsity since seventh grade, when I was the sixth man, and I was water girl for the varsity between fourth grade and sixth grade — I’ve been around the program a long time, and I think I’ve improved a little bit more every season.”
The cornerstone of a proud program with two high school seasons remaining, Bradley has impressed veteran Lady Waves coach Dina Hackert in more ways than one.
“Peyton is a very special player, teammate and person,” Hackert said. “It’s unique to have a player with this kind of talent who puts the team before herself. She’s passionate about her teammates and winning over self accolades.
“Peyton puts in the time to improve herself as an athlete, a player and a student of the game. She hits the weight room, gets the extra shots up outside of practice and is a film junkie.”
Bradley said her team-first approach is by design.
“I love to play old-fashioned basketball,” she said. “I love making the extra pass and getting my teammates involved. We can all make shots, and we’re a scary team in that respect, so I feel that playing the game unselfishly makes us a much better team — also, it’s just more fun to play that way, with everyone contributing.
“Basketball is a team sport and you can’t win a game by yourself. It takes cooperation and teamwork, everyone on the court giving their best at all times — and this is what I love most about the game.
“We’re like a family here, and I love everyone associated with the program.”
Which includes Hackert, a driving force in Bradley’s development as an elite player.
“She’s an amazing coach who has motivated me and challenged me,” Bradley said of Hackert. “She has us well-prepared for every game and coaches us to be the best players, and the best team, we can be.
“Coach Hackert is very passionate about the game, and I am too, so there’s a strong connection in that respect. We respect her knowledge of the game, and we’ve bought into what she’s trying to teach us — that’s why we’ve had success at a high level.”
Last season, Meade County defeated 11th District rival Breckinridge County to win the 3rd Region Tournament championship game — earning a trip to the state tournament at Lexington’s Rupp Arena. There, the Lady Waves defeated Boyd County before falling in the quarterfinals to Bullitt East.
“Playing in Rupp was a dream come true — just an amazing experience,” said Bradley, who averaged team-highs of 19.3 points and five rebounds per game as a freshman. “It was a tremendous run for our team — winning region was so huge for our program.
“We’re from a small community, everyone supports us, and that’s why I play with a lot of pride and passion for Meade County.”
