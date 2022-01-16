BOWLING GREEN — The Mean Green continued to be Western Kentucky’s kryptonite on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena.
North Texas, which rallied to defeat Western Kentucky in the championship game of the 2021 Conference USA Tournament, put the defensive clamps on the Hilltoppers in the second half to secure a 65-60 victory.
WKU slides to 10-7 overall and 2-2 within the league entering Thursday’s visit to Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton.
“Give North Texas a lot of credit — they came in here and played well,” Hilltopper head coach Rick Stansbury said. “They made a lot of timely 3-pointers at the offensive end, and they’re really good, defensively.
“The way our team is put together, we’ve got to make some perimeter shots.”
The teams played on even terms throughout most of the first half, before North Texas seized the momentum in the final minutes.
Dayvion McKnight’s 17-footer pushed the Hilltoppers in front 24-23 at 6:13, but the Mean Green stitched together a 6-0 spurt that provided the visitors from Denton a 29-24 advantage.
WKU’s 7-foot-5 center Jamarion Sharp hit a pair of free throws to quell the run at 3:57, but North Texas scored eight of the final 12 points of the half — including a 27-foot 3-pointer by Tylor Perry just before the halftime buzzer that put the Mean Green on top, 37-30.
North Texas continued to control the tempo and momentum for the majority of the second half.
Two free throws by Perry at 3:42 pushed the Mean Green in front 59-45, and although WKU outscored North Texas 15-6 the rest of the way, it was far too little and far too late for the Hilltoppers.
Western, which placed five players in the double-digit scoring column in Thursday’s conquest of visiting Rice, managed only two double-figure scorers in this one — McKnight, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Sharp, who produced 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
The Hilltoppers shot 47% for the game but made only 2-of-12 shots from beyond the arc (17%); a wing 3 by Camron Justice at 3:09 extending WKU’s streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer to 1,086 — fourth-best nationally.
“We didn’t hit a single 3 until very late in the game, and North Texas deserves credit for that,” Stansbury said. “They wound up getting nearly half their points off 3-pointers, so, obviously, that was a huge difference in this game. “We couldn’t get out in transition and never really got the crowd involved. Also, we weren’t very efficient finishing around the rim, so it was just hard for us to score the basketball in this one.”
Western narrowly won the board battle (33-31), but turned the ball over 15 times and dished only nine assists.
North Texas (11-4, 4-1 C-USA) got 17 points, six rebounds and four assists from veteran 6-6 swingman Thomas Bell, with point guard Rubin Jones producing 13 points and seven assists. The Mean Green shot 43% from the floor and drained 10-of-23 shots from distance (44%). They also had 16 assists compared to 13 turnovers.
At intermission, WKU honored its 1971 Final Four team led by the late All-American center Jim McDaniels — a Hilltopper contingent that produced NCAA Tournament victories over Jacksonville, Kentucky, Ohio State and Kansas.
