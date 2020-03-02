Western Kentucky let a golden opportunity to gain a share of the lead in Conference USA slip away on Sunday afternoon in Denton, Texas.
With the game tied at 63 with 5.6 seconds to play, standout junior guard Taveion Hollingsworth missed a pair of free throws, and North Texas went on to win 78-72 in overtime to secure the program’s first league championship since 1989.
In OT, Jared Savage knocked down a 3-pointer to put WKU up 69-68 with two-and-a-half minutes remaining, but the Mean Green scored 10 of the game’s final 13 points to put it away.
In overtime, North Texas did not miss a shot, going 4-of-4 from both the field and the foul line.
“It’s a fine line between winning and losing, a play here, a play there,” said a disappointed WKU head coach Rick Stansbury. “Free throws are always important and we had the right guy at the line, but these things at the end get magnified.
“I’m proud of our team. From a toughness and effort standpoint, that’s about as good as we’ve been all season.”
The Hilltoppers had no answer, however, for 6-foot-4 junior guard Javion Hamlet, a left-hander who finished with 25 points and nine assists, including a pair of lob passes for easy baskets in OT.
“He was very effective in the lane,” Stansbury said of Hamlet. “He made timely plays and timely shots for them all day.”
North Texas (20-10, 14-3 C-USA) also got a big game off the bench from junior forward Thomas Bell, who produced 18 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Mo Gibson added 12 points.
Hollingsworth paced Western with 22 points, and junior power forward center Carson Williams had 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Josh Anderson came off the bench to produce 16 points and six rebounds.
One of the nation’s top free-throw shooting teams, the Hilltoppers were undone by their performance at the foul stripe — making only 10-of-18 (56%). Conversely, North Texas drained 19-of-22 for 86%, helping offset 15 turnovers.
North Texas notched its first victory over WKU since Jan. 12, 2012. The Hilltoppers entered the game having won the previous 11 games in the series and 23 of the 28 meetings all time.
WKU (19-10, 12-5) wraps up regular-season play on Saturday against Florida International in Boca Raton, before preparing for the C-USA Tournament March 11-14 in Frisco, Texas.
