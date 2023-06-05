Altaf Merchant has had a busy few months winning pickleball senior championships on the national level.
Merchant, a long-time local supporter and racket sports participant, won senior men’s doubles and senior mixed doubles in the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla.
It was the first US Open championship gold medal for Merchant, who has collected five silver medals and a bronze in other US Open Championships.
“That US Open final, I had to go back and watch the last few points to see how we won, I was so focused and zoned in,” Merchant said. “After we won, I fell on my knees, I was so emotional. I’ve lost this final so many times I can’t do it any more.
“There was a livestream of that championship, and it’s had over 80,000 views, probably 10,000 watched live. Probably the coolest memory I have, my mom, aunt, cousins, school friends in India all stayed up and watched that match. I felt like the River City Pickleball Club was cheering me on, friends texted me. All those people, they watched this match, I thought that was cool.”
Merchant was playing alongside Dayne Gingrich from Santa Barbara, Calif in the US Open. They defeated Dave Weinbach and John Sperling in the finals with a score of 12-10, 12-10.
Gingrich is one of several Pickleball partners Merchant is on the court with.
“You have to win five matches to win the US Open, two of five were three setters,” Merchant said. “The final was 12-10, 12-10, it was one of the closest matches I ever played, one of most grinding matches I’ve played. The US Open was incredibly tough.”
Merchant is ranked first in the Senior Pro Tour men’s doubles and mixed doubles, has a 9-0 tournament record and a 32-0 match record this year, when he will turn 50. Competing on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, Merchant also won the Vulcan Indoor National Championships, the Florida Open, Desert Ridge Open, Boca Raton Masters and the Hyundai Masters among others this year.
There is also a Tournament of Champions event in Las Vegas that Merchant is aiming for.
He is ranked in the top 25 on the Pro Tour, but he will be concentrating on the Senior Tour now.
“I’m one of the few pros who is still working and has kids,” Merchant said.
Merchant took some time off after the end of last year’s Pro Tour to prepare for the Senior Tour.
“I caught up on rest, got ahead on work,” Merchant said. “The seniors game is a different game, you have to be more patient. For three years playing pro I was the oldest. Last year in June, I was the youngest guy, and all the seniors wanted to play doubles with me. My hardest decision was picking my partners, there are a lot of great players out there.
“I spent a lot of time in the offseason working on fitness, being more powerful, aggressive,” Merchant said. “I started the year saying if I lost every match but won the US Open that would make it a good year.”
Instead, Merchant has done nothing but win in national senior pickleball events.
