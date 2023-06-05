OWESPTS-06-03-23 MERCHANT UPDATE

Altaf Merchant plays pickleball at the Florida Open in Daytona Beach earlier this year

 Photo submitted

Altaf Merchant has had a busy few months winning pickleball senior championships on the national level.

Merchant, a long-time local supporter and racket sports participant, won senior men’s doubles and senior mixed doubles in the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla.

