Merchant has been very involved with Pickleball

Altaf Merchant has long been willing to help on the local/area tennis scene, and the last few years he has been very active in playing Pickleball and trying to grow the sport here in Owensboro and the region. His name is on Merchant Centre Court.
Merchant, a financial advisor here for quite a few years, has been busy with Pickleball on a national scale the last few years. He is a sponsored professional in doubles who will be playing as a senior at 50 next year.
“There are four things I always tell people, I have a regular job, I’m the oldest player on the pro tour at 49, I’m a top 25 player, the only guy got three kids, and I live in town where there’s not another pro Pickleball player,” Merchant said. He and his family have lived in Owensboro since 1995. He grew up in India and played college tennis at Southern Illinois University.
He recently flew to Chicago to workout and practice with a group of professional Pickleball players. He is in 14-16 tournaments a year. The US Open Pickleball Championships will begin next weekend in Naples, Florida.
This is the fourth US Open for Merchant, he has five Open medals, one professional, one national.
His opponents play professionally every weekend and many are in their mid-20s.
“The older guys in the crowd are saying ‘you’re hanging in there, making us proud,’ all I say afterwards is I’m looking for some aspirin,” Merchant said. “There are about 20 to 25 players making an actual living (in the US).”
Merchant has Team Onix as a sponsor, and its parent company is Escalade Sports in Evansville. Merchant started playing professionally in 2018, and that is when he joined Team Onix.
“They are an incredible sponsor,” Merchant said.
The ease of access to the sport of Pickleball has helped its growth, and there are plenty of people who want to learn. There are six Pickleball courts at Centre Court.
“I do these boutique lessons every so often, I will call 16 people, at the end of the hour they are all playing Pickleball,” Merchant said. “This was a game invented by a grand dad playing with his grand kids in the driveway, it’s a very easy game to learn.”
The facility was renamed Merchant Centre Court in 2021 after he made a financial gift there.
“Owensboro has always been there for me, in my toughest times Owensboro stepped up and gave me a bear hug,” Merchant said.
“When I was in a position to help out financially, I made a list of things near to my heart, with the amount of joy tennis brought me, I was going to start with Centre Court.”
