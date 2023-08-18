Altaf Merchant has kept on winning tournaments in professional pickleball this summer.
“We’re playing in Brigham City, Utah, this is the Tournament of Champions,” Merchant said Thursday. “This is an old major, one of the oldest tournaments. I have not won this before.”
Merchant and doubles partner Dayne Gingrich won the gold medal in the event. Merchant needs to win outdoor nationals in November in Dallas to collect a grand slam, all in this year.
Gingrich is from Santa Barbara, Calif., and has been on championship teams with Merchant before.
Merchant won the Beer City Tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the LA Open in California, and the St. Louis Open. He will be competing in Kansas City, Cincinnati and Las Vegas in the Senior Pro Tour.
Earlier this year, Merchant won senior men’s doubles and senior mixed doubles in the US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla.
It was the first US Open championship gold medal for Merchant, who has collected five silver medals and a bronze in other US Open championships.
Competing on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour, Merchant also won the Vulcan indoor national championships, the Florida Open, Desert Ridge Open, Boca Raton Masters and the Hyundai Masters among others this year.
“Winning the US Open, the national indoors, the national championships, those were really big on my calendar,” Merchant said.
Merchant has been ranked first in the Senior Pro Tour men’s doubles and mixed doubles, and has run his tournament record to 14-0 this year.
“I’ve had a lot of playing partners, I’ve won with six different partners,” Merchant said. “The tour is so spread out that it makes scheduling tough. California boys want to play in California. Florida boys want to play Florida.”
Merchant is a long-time local supporter and racket sports participant, and he thinks the sport has a solid and growing base in Owensboro and the surrounding area.
River City Pickleball Club is doing a good job with outreach, and there are over 600 active players in Owensboro-Daviess County, Merchant said. There are courts being built or in planning stages.
“When I was in St. Louis I ran into several people from Owensboro,” Merchant said. “There is once or twice a week that I’m out at a public space and somebody wants to talk about Pickleball.”
There are some tennis courts taped for pickleball at Merchant Centre Court.
“A lot of people play there, more than 20% of the membership,” Merchant said. “They have leagues a couple of nights a week. We’re ready for growth of courts and stuff like that. I think we’ve broken through to next level in participation.”
