The McLean County Middle School boys’ basketball team ended their 2019-2020 season in the semi-finals of the Green River Valley Conference tournament in Greenville. The Cougars beat Hancock County 46-42 on Jan. 25 and fell to Muhlenberg South 41-35 on Jan. 28.
McLean County jumped out to an early lead against the Hornets and was up 29-22 at the half. The game was knotted up at 31 going into the final period, but the Cougars buckled down and pulled off the win 46-42.
Brodie Cline hit 8-of-11 from the line and led McLean with a couple threes and a total of 24 points. Isaiah Algood had a three with a total of eight points. Elijah Baldwin also had a three with a total of seven. Brayson Smith had three points while Thomas Riley and Gunnar Revelett each added two.
“I was happy with the effort against Hancock County,” stated head coach Kevin Hurt. “Our team was in foul trouble most of the game and three starters fouled out. Our offense struggled in the third quarter, but got going in the fourth. I liked how our team defense also got several stops in the fourth to help secure the win.”
The Cougars were up by eight at the end of the first quarter in the semi-finals, but the Suns tiptoed out front 18-17 halftime. McLean County fought hard in the second half, but Muhlenberg County took the win 41-35.
Brodie Cline made 9-of-12 from the line and led again with 23 points. Elijah Baldwin had six points in the game. Isaiah Algood had five and Thomas Riley added a free throw.
“We came out and executed the game plan early against Muhlenberg South on offense and defense,” commented Hurt. “Once South switched defenses, we struggled to make shots and they limited our transition opportunities. Our guys battled until the end, but we just came up a little short.”
When asked to comment on the season, Hurt shared, “I am very proud of our team on the court and the way they represented our school. This is a special group and I wish them the best in academics and athletics as they move up to the high school.”
