As a young female basketball player in Owensboro, Kris Miller sharpened her hoops saw by competing against some of the best players in the area in pickup games at Dugan Best Recreation Center.
Male players, that is.
“I had a great love for the game very early on,” Miller recalled. “Oh yeah, those pickup games included guys like Rex Chapman, Avery Taylor, “Pootney” (James McNary), Marcus Robinson — I could go on and on.
“I absolutely enjoyed playing against the guys.”
Miller also benefited from it.
Despite being only 5-foot-4, she became one of the most accomplished and iconic female basketball players to ever play in Owensboro — culminated by her winning Kentucky’s prestigious Miss Basketball honor as a senior at Owensboro Catholic in 1986.
“I really didn’t think about my height, I just went out and played,” Miller said. “Some people underestimated me because of it, but it never bothered me in the least.
“Parts of the game came naturally to me, but I also put in the work necessary to be the best player I could possibly be.”
Miller played on some outstanding Lady Aces teams coached by Mike Reeves, reaching the KHSAA Sweet 16 in both her junior and senior seasons.
“I loved playing for coach Reeves, and I was fortunate to play on some very good teams,” said Miller, a four-year starter who twice earned All-State recognition. “Coach Reeves was and is a tremendous person who wanted us to be consistent, to be our best every day on and off the court. He was very supportive and had a great impact on us all.
“Those were great days, and I feel fortunate to have played high school ball in Owensboro. When you think about the male and female players that have come out of the city, it’s really quite remarkable — a lot of talent has come through over the years.”
By the time Miller finished her high school career, she held a host of program records.
She was first in career points (2,254), scoring average (18.5 ppg), field goals (785), free throws (738), free-throw percentage (73%) and steals (374). Miller also held single-season records for points (792), scoring average (25.5 ppg), field goals (255), free throws (282), free-throw percentage (77%) and steals (108).
“Most of my records were broken by Becca Greenwell,” Miller said, with a chuckle, referring to the Lady Aces’ high school All-American, “but I had a great run at Catholic High.”
Miller’s talents landed her at the University of Kentucky, where she played her first season under Terry Hall and her final three under Sharon Fanning.
“That was a dream come true,” said Miller, who served as a UK captain as a senior in 1989-90. “To play in the SEC, one of the best women’s basketball leagues in the country, was just really special. I mean, I had been hearing about (coach) Pat Summit and before I knew it I was going up against her teams at Tennessee.
“There was some very special talent in the SEC back then, and you had to be ready to play every night.”
Miller earned her undergraduate degree in psychology from UK and her masters degree in rehabilitation counseling from UK.
Once she landed in Lexington, in fact, she never left.
“It was just the right fit for me, and it seemed like a larger version of Owensboro — there are a lot of similarities,” said Miller, now working as a HR specialist for the temp agency, Remedy Intelligent Staffing. “There are also a lot of people who grew up in Owensboro who now live in Lexington.”
The fondness she has for her hometown, however, has never wavered.
“Owensboro is a great place, and I have great memories,” Miller said. “The same year I was Kentucky Miss Basketball, Rex (Chapman) out at Apollo was Kentucky Mr. Basketball. Looking back now, I think that’s pretty phenomenal.”
During the 2018-19 season, Miller’s No. 30 was retired by Owensboro Catholic girls’ basketball at the Sportscenter — underscoring her string of remarkable achievements on the hardwood.
“That was nice,” Miller acknowledged. “A very special night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.