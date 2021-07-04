Davion Mintz wanted to see what kind of pro basketball potential he had after a career at Creighton and a season at the University of Kentucky.
He put his name in for the NBA Draft, kept the option open to come back to UK and ultimately decided that being back in Lexington would be his best landing.
Most of the smart guessing had Mintz coming back to UK, although the picture in front of him changed significantly since he made a move to look at his pro basketball potential.
In an offseason when recruiting became the focus for the Wildcats, John Calipari and his revamped coaching staff kept pursuing the best players available, and they kept landing them.
Mintz proved to be the best of a depleted list at point guard for UK, and he became the most dependable player down the stretch, in terms of what could be expected from him night in and night out.
That was quite a jump forward for a graduate transfer from Creighton who made 79 starts there, but didn’t have much of a defined role coming to UK beyond providing ample experience at point guard.
The way Mintz handled how last season unfolded puts him in a unique spot to be in a special leadership role returning to Kentucky.
He will have to battle for minutes, but returning to a path where he learned and adapted last year, and he knows the level of intensity will have to pick up, could provide a valuable example of how to succeed at Kentucky.
Mintz joins UK returnees Dontaie Allen, Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware. Allen and Brooks would be considered true veterans at this point for the Wildcats.
Kentucky also added backcourt-wing transfers CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia).
The battles for playing time at both guard spots should be heated throughout the season. Mintz proved he could play point guard and not have it negatively effect his 3-point shooting.
He will have company with Wheeler and freshman TyTy Washington.
What Mintz gives up in talent and perhaps ability to push the ball he makes up for with knowledge and experience of how Calipari and Kentucky want to do things.
The UK staff knows it can trust Mintz to play and practice in ways that will help him and the team improve this season.
How Mintz plays the game and runs the team should mix well with how Wheeler developed his tempo in two seasons at Georgia, and what the highly talented Washington is expected to show.
Mintz will have some kind of edge with his experience overall and in the UK program. Mintz wants to improve himself, he had to function on a team that struggled all of last season, so his mental toughness is unquestioned.
Mintz knows being surrounded with players forming a significantly better team will help him, and he has a pretty sure grasp on how to find a place to fit in that framework.
He had the confidence to come back for another season playing the Kentucky way. Both Mintz and UK should benefit from all those factors.
