Davion Mintz decided one more year of the Kentucky experience would help his overall goals.
Mintz’ experience at point guard will prove beneficial in a backcourt that has become pretty crowded over the spring and summer.
Mintz was Kentucky’s leader in scoring, 3-point shooting and assists in 2020-21.
Mintz scored 11.52 points per game, he also led UK in 3-point baskets (56), assists (77) and minutes (30.8 per game). He also ranked second in steals (25).
After going through the NBA Draft evaluation process, Mintz will withdraw his name from the 2021 NBA Draft less than a week prior to the July 7 NCAA deadline.
“First of all, I want to thank everyone for the support they have provided me the last couple of months while I pursued my dream of playing professionally,” Mintz said. “I really appreciate the support from my coaches, my teammates and my family while I went through this process. I wanted to give it a real shot and I feel like I did that. I know that I am ready and closer to my ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
“Having said that, my heart has guided me back to Kentucky for one more year. I want another season on the national stage to prove that I am ready to play at the highest level. I can’t wait to get back to Lexington with my teammates and experience the full effect of Big Blue Nation. It’s time to get back to work.”
Mintz’s return bolsters what was already shaping up to be a loaded 2021-22 roster. Returning eligible players from last season’s team already included guard Dontaie Allen and forwards Keion Brooks Jr., Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware.
UK coach John Calipari added high-impact transfers CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia), plus Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia) will be eligible to play after joining the team in late January.
Additionally, UK has another highly ranked recruiting class that includes guard TyTy Washington and forwards Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins, all consensus top-40 players in the class of 2021.
Mintz’s return will officially make this the most experienced team of what will be the 13th season of the Calipari era. UK’s 2021-22 roster currently features a sixth-year graduate, a fifth-year graduate, a redshirt junior, six juniors, a redshirt sophomore, two sophomores and three freshmen.
Calipari sounded pleased to have a player with the experience level and leadership ability of Mintz returning for another season.
“Our team is different than last season and there is more competition, but there is no question that Davion makes us better,” Calipari said. “He improved so much from the start of last season to the end and I can’t wait to see that continued growth in his second year with us.
“He is one of the most appreciative players I have coached in my time here. I said to his parents after last season, ‘I can coach him for the next 10 years.’ He is that kind of person, player and leader.”
With Mintz back in Lexington, Kentucky will return 42.1% of its minutes, 41.9% of its scoring, 39.0% of the rebounds, 42.4% of the assists and 60.6% of the 3-pointers from a season ago.
For comparison, the only two Calipari-coached Kentucky teams that returned more minutes and more points (in terms of percentages) than the 2021-22 team is slated to return were the 2011-12 national championship squad and the 2014-15 Final Four team that started the season 38-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.