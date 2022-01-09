LEXINGTON
One Kentucky standout player was out for the game. Another Kentucky player, who was a patch-up guy all last season, stepped up.
Kentucky ran past Georgia, 92-77, on a smooth offensive Saturday at Rupp Arena.
TyTy Washington came through as expected, filling in at point guard for Sahvir Wheeler. He certainly did it on the offensive end with a double-double in points and assists.
It became apparent during the first half that the part of Wheeler’s game UK would miss most was him as a defensive disrupter. Nobody for the Cats could replace that.
Maybe the biggest part of the equation was: Who could be a surprise difference-maker?
The question was answered by Davion Mintz.
Mintz had plenty of opportunities to get open looks, and he did well knocking them down.
The 6-foot-3 shooting guard scored 19 points and was confident shooting the ball, going 7-of-10 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. His scoring was huge for what would be considered a complementary role working off the bench.
Mintz became a fix-it player during UK’s dismal 2021 season, when he ended up playing point guard over the last third of the season because he was the most reliable player left for the spot.
This year, Mintz has tried to refine and find his role on a much more talented roster.
Compare his output to the top performers in this game, for instance.
Oscar Tshiebwe had a dominating 29 points and 17 rebounds, which wasn’t unusual.
Washington also put up a double-double with 17 points and 17 assists, which broke the UK program single-game mark set by John Wall.
So, yes, 19 points off the bench was big in this game, and a similar performance against another ranked SEC team would be significant for the No. 16 Wildcats.
Maybe the good vibes for Mintz started when he was given a painted ball by John Calipari to commemorate the graduate transfer scoring his 1,000th point in college basketball. Mintz pumped his fist when he was handed the ball, so getting some notoriety for his scoring was very meaningful for him.
He was clutching the ball like it was his most prized possession during his Zoom conference.
“I’m hugging it like this, I’m going to give it to my dad in a few minutes, I’m putting my energy on it now ’cause it’s not going to be mine in a few minutes,” Mintz said. “It wasn’t my identity to be a scorer at Creighton, it just means so much to me.”
Mintz missed three games in late November with illness, and it has taken a lot of time for him to get his offense going again.
“Definitely missing the amount of games I missed was tough, just getting back in a groove, getting to my spots, just getting my confidence back,” Mintz said. “Once I had the encouragement of the coaches, my teammates, then once I saw a few go in, I knew it would come back. The last two games are just a testament to my hard work, honestly.”
Mintz followed the path that Calipari wants players to take when they are struggling.
That is the path to the gymnasium.
“I’ve been working my tail off getting more shots up in the morning and at night. I was saying it can’t rain again, the sun has got to come out eventually, it was good to see it,” Mintz said of a third straight game scoring in double figures.
Of course, Calipari thought the biggest thing that Mintz did was on the defensive end.
“Davion was outstanding,” Calipari said. “He defended, he tried to take charges.”
Mintz has also taken charge of finding his offense again.
