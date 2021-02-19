The University of Kentucky has been in major need of a go-to guy, somebody who can score baskets, or at least step up and take the shots late in games of this difficult men’s basketball season.

Davion Mintz has answered the call over UK’s last few games. The 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from Creighton made a huge 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining at Vanderbilt on Wednesday to help UK hold on for an 82-78 win in Nashville.

Mintz put up 18 points, one below his season high, and he tied his season best with four 3-pointers.

Mintz now has made a clutch 3-pointer in the final two minutes of each of UK’s last three games.

He made a 3 from the right wing with 33 seconds left to push UK in front of Auburn 80-77 last Saturday, a game UK would hold on to win 82-80.

“The one he made today, those are daggers,” Calipari said on Saturday. “It takes a unique guy, and I’ll tell you why: They can’t be afraid to miss the shot. That’s the one that will make it. Yeah, but the dude that’s not afraid to miss, I’ll deal with the miss, but I’m shooting this and this is a dagger. Proud of him.”

Mintz seemingly had given UK an edge over Arkansas with a 3-pointer with 12.3 seconds left that left the Cats in front 80-79.

Arkansas escaped 81-80 after two Jalen Tate free throws and it intercepted a UK pass with 4.3 seconds left last Tuesday in Rupp Arena.

Still, Mintz has now made multiple 3-pointers in three straight games.

He has been the most experienced basketball player on UK’s roster all season, even though he’s in his first year with the program.

That experience has been beneficial for a tentative offensive team.

“A guy that throws daggers is not afraid to miss the game winner,” Calipari said. “He’s not afraid to miss the shot that could change the game because he’s not thinking in those terms. He’s thinking ‘if I miss it, I can’t believe it, give it to me again and I’m taking it again.’ But I’ll tell you, it takes a confident person, a tough, mentally tough person, to be able to do that.”

Mintz made a big decision to leave Creighton after his redshirt senior season he took because of ankle injuries.

He wanted to see how much he could improve in a year in the UK basketball program, and Mintz wanted to show some leadership qualities that an older player would have.

Mintz could return for another season with COVID-related NCAA eligibility rules being adjusted to give athletes a free year of play.

As it moved toward the stretch run of a 7-13 season, Mintz was asked if he had second-thoughts about leaving Creighton, which is ranked No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25.

“Still excited. Like I said, it’s the best decision I ever made still,” Mintz said before the Vanderbilt game. “I’ve been running my marathon and I’ve been chasing my dreams for years. And coming to Kentucky, I knew that a place like this would get me exactly where I need to go at the next level. I don’t know how long that will be, I don’t know what’s my plan, my path, what’s best for me and that’s what I have to evaluate at the end of the season with coaches and my family. But, right now, I’m focused on our upcoming games and how can I help this team be in a better position.”

He is happy for the position his former team is in.

“Those are my brothers still,” Mintz said. “It’s just amazing still seeing them do well. They’re still super happy for me. There’s a few of them I talk to after every game.

“I’m not sure what they are in the poll. I definitely do wish we were higher than them, yeah, but it’s still good to see them happy and it is what it is.”