There will be some real mixing and matching at guard now for the University of Kentucky. As it’s been over the last month, Davion Mintz, it appears, will be in the lead of all that.
Against Ole Miss, UK moved Mintz to point guard more than it had all season. The graduate transfer from Creighton has played some point and a lot of shooting guard for the Wildcats.
“Maybe, maybe, we’ll see,” UK coach John Calipari said when asked if Mintz would be the primary point guard going forward.
That was after Mississippi dropped UK, 70-62, on Tuesday in Oxford.
Devin Askew had one of his roughest games at Ole Miss with no points, no assists, one rebound and one turnover.
Calipari seemed to signal that Askew will be moved back a slot at the point guard spot.
“Look, I love Devin,” Calipari said Tuesday night. “This kid works so hard and cares so much. But he’s learning. He basically reclassified. He should still be in high school. Then, going through all this and then you have a bad game or two, it piles up on you.”
Askew moved to the bench for a couple games in December. He handled the situation in a team-first manner then.
Askew didn’t start against Florida but did start at Ole Miss.
It figures, because of UK’s depth at guard — it has Askew, Mintz and BJ Boston Jr. working mostly in that rotation. Askew and Mintz are the most legitimate candidates at the point.
Mintz seemed to get UK going faster and more efficiently on offense against Ole Miss.
He had 10 points and eight assists at Ole Miss. Mintz is averaging 11 points a game.
Calipari was impressed that Mintz has been a player who wanted to try and lead the team.
“That’s the other side of it,” Calipari said. “He wants to be that guy. The only thing I told him was, he passed up on some jump shots. You still have to shoot balls for us. Maybe I’m asking you to do a lot — defend, run the team and shoot balls — but we need that. The other thing is, with him at point, it gets a chance for Dontaie (Allen) to maybe come in now and be that other guard, too.”
Calipari has given Allen a few chances here and there to provide some long-distance shooting when UK was struggling in that area.
UK could also look at Jacob Toppin at guard in some instances, and Calipari liked his defense at Ole Miss.
“Now, he can guard a guard,” Calipari said of Toppin.
The focus of the guard situation, at least for now, will be on Mintz and Askew.
Keion Brooks Jr. was a good teammate when asked about how Mintz had played at Ole Miss.
“I’ve got faith in Davion and Devin as point guards to get us in the stuff and make the right decisions,” Brooks said Tuesday. “When Davion’s on the ball he does a great job of pushing the tempo and getting us great looks. Devin does some things a little different.”
