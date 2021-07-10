Davion Mintz was looking more at himself and his future in evaluating whether he would stay in the NBA Draft or come back to the University of Kentucky.
“I’ve been through the process, my junior year (at Creighton). I took a different approach this time,” Mintz said on a Zoom call with media Thursday. “I had an interview with the Spurs, I got some good feedback. A lot of it was more personal, getting to know me, it was a thing where the decision was mine.”
Mintz knew he could return to Kentucky and gain one more year of valuable experience because of the COVID-19 exemption. He could also go overseas and try to play professional basketball, but he said leaving the U.S. wasn’t really what he wanted to do.
“We knew coming back to Kentucky was an option,” Mintz said. “With me and my group, we didn’t want to rush or elect to go overseas if I don’t have to.
“For me, my goal was to find an organization that could use my skill set immediately or help foster me in, or come back to Kentucky. For me, it was really simple, we didn’t use the third option.”
Mintz came to Kentucky as a veteran guard with a significant amount of experience at Creighton, but in the preseason of 2020-21, it was unknown what his contributions would be.
With a talented but inexperienced team that ended up being weak at point guard, Mintz became an integral part for the Wildcats at that position in the last third of the season.
UK struggled in a lot of ways, finishing 9-16 last season. Mintz ended up being UK’s most dependable player.
Mintz scored 11.5 points per game to lead the Cats. He also led UK in 3-point baskets (56), assists (77) and minutes (30.8 per game). He also ranked second in steals (25).
Now that the 6-foot-3 guard is back with UK, using last year as motivation for this season is a top job for the returning Wildcats.
“Living in the past is just not what you want to do, but we won nine games last year. If that’s not enough motivation for anybody, I don’t know what is,” Mintz said. “I pride myself on winning, I need to prove that. For the returnees who felt that pain last year, you don’t forget you won nine games. We’re going to use that motivation, we’re going to live on that, there’s going to be a lot of fight in us. It’s not the time to hold our heads too high right now. It’s the time to work.”
As John Calipari and UK’s coaching staff were filling holes in the lineup and stacking up guards, Mintz didn’t worry much about how many were going to be in the backcourt with him at UK.
Dontaie Allen returns as a serious 3-point threat, and he was joined by high-impact transfers CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and Sahvir Wheeler (Georgia) on the wings and at point guard. Freshman TyTy Washington is an incoming freshman who could be the starter at point guard.
“I think it will be great (having lots of guards),” Mintz said. “I didn’t judge it too much. We needed the roster additions the coaches made this year, that was a part of our team where we kind of struggled this year. That didn’t surprise me at all.
“A lot of talented players back there, a lot more shooting, I think it will be a lot of fun.”
Mintz hasn’t been around the team during its summer workouts of late, simply because he didn’t withdraw from the draft until a week ago. He has been tracking players on social media.
“I haven’t had the opportunity to be around the guys in person, but I’ve been super impressed with their ability to mesh,” Mintz said. “Looking at the off-court activities, it looks great. There is a bond and already it feels like a brotherhood.
“It’s a lot of different skill sets being meshed into one team, it just looks like the place to be right now.”
Mintz will likely be looked to for leadership again this season, and he has done a lot of individual work to improve himself on the court as well.
“Finishing at the rim, obviously making a lot more free throws,” Mintz said. “This summer we’ve been working on footwork, getting into my jump shots, release and getting it off faster. I understand I’m a late bloomer. I understand where my game is at, having that chance, proving I can go out as a winner, I feel like that’s a great opportunity.”
So, having success at a top level next season and showing professional teams more of what he can do were big motivations to return to UK.
Mintz was pleased to see the NCAA enact rules that a lot of states had already passed legislation on to allow student-athletes to benefit off their name, image and likeness.
“It’s beneficial, it didn’t play a direct part in my decision, it’s a rule that should’ve been implemented a couple of years ago, especially with the fanbase and support that we have at Kentucky,” Mintz said, noting a fervent fan base that generally buys a lot of UK clothing, hats and other items.
“I think it will help a lot of the guys across the country. It’s very beneficial for us, can use our name to put ourselves in a better position for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.