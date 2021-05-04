Kentucky men’s basketball guard Davion Mintz has submitted his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and will go through the NBA’s evaluation process. He is leaving his options open and has not ruled out a return to UK.
Under NCAA rules, Mintz can sign with an NCAA-certified agent, receive feedback and return to school. Mintz will have until July 7 (10 days after the NBA Draft Combine) to make a final decision as to whether he wishes to remain in the draft or return to Kentucky.
Mintz is the fifth player from the 2020-21 UK roster to declare for the 2021 NBA Draft. Freshman guards Brandon Boston Jr. and the late Terrence Clarke renounced their eligibility and submitted their names for the draft.
Senior forward Olivier Sarr will not use the extra season of COVID-19 eligibility and will pursue a professional career.
Freshman forward Isaiah Jackson is taking a similar route to Mintz and has declared for the NBA Draft while leaving open the possibility of a return to Kentucky.
The 6-foot-3 guard led UK in total points (288), 3-pointers (56), assists (77) and double-figure scoring games (17). He averaged 11.5 points per game, including 16.7 points per outing over the last six games. He shot 37.8% from behind the arc and dished out 3.1 assists per game.
The NBA Draft this season will be July 29.
