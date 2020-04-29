Having missed out on his senior season on the track due to the Covid-19 pandemic, longtime Muhlenberg County High School distance standout Jonah Mitchell is focused on the fall.
Mitchell, who won the 3200-meter run at 2019 KHSAA Class 3-A State Track & Field Championships in Lexington, will be returning to that city in the fall — having signed a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky in November.
“I’m looking forward to taking that next step, and it’s a big one,” Mitchell said. “Last week, I received my summer workout schedule from UK. It starts out slow, but by the fall, heading into college, I’ll be running 75 to 80 miles a week.
“This will be a huge step for me, but I’ll be arriving at a time when they’ll have a lot of young runners, and we’ll be building for the future. About two years out, we should have a strong, veteran team.”
Mitchell, who has been competing on the trails and track at MCHS since he was in sixth grade, experienced a host of highlights during his career — none, however, were bigger than winning the 2-mile at UK’s Outdoor Track & Field Facility last spring.
“When I crossed the finish line, I was thinking, ‘Did that just happen?’ and ‘The hard work really paid off,’ ” recalled Mitchell, who won in 9:19. “To show up on a big stage like that and make the whole year of hard work pay off like that is really something special.
“I was looking forward to defending the title this spring, and that was the biggest bummer when I realized I wouldn’t be able to compete, but I’m not the only one missing out on things — I understand we’re all going through this together.”
Mitchell finished fourth in the state 3200 as a sophomore in 2018, was second in the KHSAA Class Class 3-A cross country championships as a junior, won the Region 1 cross country championship and finished 15th at state in cross country last fall.
He credits much of his development in high school to Mustangs head coach Todd Culbertson.
“He was just always there for me, and through the years we’ve become very close friends,” Mitchell said. “We’ve had a lot of one-on-one meetings through the years, and he’s just always been in my corner, always supported me.”
Mitchell, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 145 pounds in peak training condition, plans to major in mechanical engineering at UK, where he expects to run longer distances on the track.
“I think they view me more as a 5K (3.1 miles) and 10K (6.2 miles) runner at that level,” Mitchell said. “It’s still too early to know for sure, but I’ll prepare myself to help the program any way I can.”
In the meantime, Mitchell is just waiting out the storm like much of the rest of the world.
“We’re just going to have to see what happens, there are a lot of unknowns at this point,” Mitchell said. “The good thing is that I’ve now got my training schedule in hand, and I’m ready to be in the best possible shape I can be in by the time I get to campus in late August.
“One thing I’ve learned through the years is how much hard work pays off, so I’m ready to move on to the next level and give it all I’ve got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.