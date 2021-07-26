One thing the resurgent Apollo Eagles may not have to worry much about during the 2021 high school football season is depth, considering 83 players are in tow with head coach John Edge and his staff this summer.
“We created a little momentum with the way we finished out last season and I believe that’s brought increased interest in the program,” said Edge, whose Eagles won three games in succession late last fall. “We had a little success and we need to continue to build on it, one step at a time and one game at a time.
“Our numbers are very good and we need to take advantage of it. We’re trying to build depth with these kids, and it’s important to develop our freshmen as quickly as we can so they will be ready to step in and help us when called upon. Really, this is the case from the middle school on up — early development is so important.”
And, it’s so far, so good this summer at Apollo.
“Things are going great, moving right along at a good pace,” Edge said. “We’re going through our installments and we’re getting maximum effort from every kid.
“Our approach during the summer is to get every player to fully understand what he is supposed to do within the team concept — taking what they learn and applying it on the field. Then, at that point, you’ve got to execute — once we figure out our personnel, we’ve got it basically where we want it.”
Edge also wants his players to understand the focus that is required for the program to succeed at a high level.
“You can’t play this game effectively without having a passion for it and a commitment to it,” Edge said, “and you find out a lot about a player’s passion during the summer months. You find out who the front-line guys are that you can really count on when it’s game time. From a program standpoint, we’re getting better and better at that all the time.”
Edge said there was a significant difference between the team Apollo started with and ended with in 2020.
“In the last month of last season we were really locked in, and the overall mindset and approach was a lot better,” Edge said. “There was a huge difference in confidence and it showed by the way we executed on the field.
“We believe that confidence has carried over into this summer and that it will carry over from the summer to the regular season.”
Apollo hosts Ohio County on Aug. 6 for a preseason scrimmage, and will face City-County rival Owensboro Catholic on Aug. 20 in the regular-season opener at Steele Stadium.
