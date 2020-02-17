Local sports
Boys high school basketball
Grayson County at Daviess County, 7:30 p.m.
Webster County at Whitesville Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Hancock County at Henderson County, 7:30 p.m.
Girls high school basketball
Owensboro at Whitesville Trinity, 6 p.m.
Henderson County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Apollo at Greenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio County at Hancock County, 7:30 p.m.
On television
College basketball (Men’s)
Xavier at St. John’s, FS1, 5:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross, CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, ESPN, 6 p.m.
North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Iowa State at Kansas, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
College basketball (Women’s)
Minnesota at Michigan State, BTN, 6 p.m.
Vanderbilt at South Carolina, SEC, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Texas, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon State at UCLA, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
NHL
6 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, NHL, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Men’s)
Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, NBCSN, 1:55 p.m.
Tennis
WTA: The Dubai Tennis Championships, Early rounds, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tennis, 4 a.m.
WTA: The Dubai Tennis Championships, Early rounds, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tennis, 5 a.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Tennis, 9 a.m.
ATP: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Tennis, 4 p.m.
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, Tennis, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
ATP/WTA: Delray-ATP, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP, Dubai-WTA — Early Rounds, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)
On radio
College athletics
Kentucky Sports Radio, WLME-FM 102.7, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.