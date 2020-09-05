An offensive line coach at Ohio County the past three seasons, Josh Monin is set to succeed DaMarcus Ganaway as the Eagles’ head coach this fall, and he’s excited about the opportunity.
“Obviously, this has been a very different preseason than any of us has ever experienced because of COVID-19,” Monin said, “but our kids have been real responsive to the situation — coming in every day and getting their work in.
“It’s a learning experience for all of us, including a first-year head coach, but we have 13 seniors this season, so the leadership is in place to put us in a good situation to start the season. We have a nine-game schedule, and we’re looking forward to it.”
In 2019, Ohio County rallied late to finish 4-6 overall, winning two of its final three games under Ganaway, who subsequently departed the program to take over as head coach at Bosse High School in Evansville.
OFFENSE
Little will change in terms of the Eagles’ spread attack, which will be engineered by junior quarterback Devin Gott.
“He’s a mobile quarterback with a great arm,” Monin said of Gott. “I think he’s going to be really good for us back there.”
Big things are also expected from senior running back Q’Daryius Jennings, a highly-sought recruit who rushed for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games last season. He also caught 19 passes for 331 yards and five TDs.
“Q is pretty awesome coming out of the backfield,” Monin said. “We’re looking forward to him having a great year for us.”
A host of receivers will get looks, including seniors Kaleb Humphrey, Kyle Jameson and Dylan Payton, along with junior Dalton Burns and sophomore Jaylen Walker.
The offensive line is a seniors-only group that will include contributions from Tristen Coffey, Andrew Pottle, Dominic Berkley, Grayson Robinson, Raice Hunter and Ethan Payton.
“We’re a veteran group up front,” Monin said. “We’re counting on them in a big way.
“Otherwise, we’re looking to pick up yardage in big chunks. We feel like we have the personnel to do that.”
DEFENSE
Ohio County will feature a 4-2-5 defensive set, with Coffey, Pottle, Ethan Payton and junior Gabe Lee set for action up front.
Linebackers will include senior Grant Phelps, Dylan Payton and sophomore Jutt Lee.
The secondary will include contributions from Humphrey, Burns, Jameson, Walker, junior Lennox Hunt and Jennings, who will anchor the safety slot.
“I want us to fly to the ball and be aggressive,” Monin said. “I want us to go after the ball and make plays, defensively. Our defensive front is pretty solid, and I believe that factor will allow us to step up and make big plays on the outside.
“We just want to be efficient in everything we do.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Both the punting and placekicking duties will be held down by junior Brett Hoskins, with Jennings and Humphrey slated to return kicks.
“I feel very good about our special teams,” Monin said. “Q’Daryius is one of the biggest threats in the entire state. He’s an extremely smart football player with great field vision.
“Humphrey is a great athlete, as well, so I think we’re set up pretty good in our return game.”
OUTLOOK
Monin is optimistic with regard to what’s ahead for the Eagles.
“You know, we’ve already overcome a lot of adversity just to be able to start this football season,” Monin said, “and I want our team to play with the attitude and mindset like the next game might be their last — because it could be, we just don’t know. Everybody needs to give it their all.
“We haven’t made any huge changes from last season, even though there’s been a coaching change at the top. Again, we have a solid senior class, and they have an opportunity to lead us in the right direction all season long.
“We’re looking forward to the challenges ahead of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.