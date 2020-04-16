More than any other Kentucky player this year, EJ Montgomery seemed to epitomize the uncertainty involved in the UK-or-NBA basketball crossroads that precedes the NBA Draft. He announced his decision Wednesday, fittingly as the last of five UK teammates to do so. He said he would enter the draft and forego his remaining two seasons of college eligibility.
Montgomery followed Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and Nick Richards in entering this year’s NBA Draft. Of the five, he had the lowest averages in points (6.1 per game) and minutes (24.0).
But, as his father, Efrem Montgomery, said this spring, UK Coach John Calipari downplays the importance of statistics.
“Cal always says numbers don’t matter at Kentucky,” the elder Montgomery said. “Winning matters.”
Montgomery, who averaged 4.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in his two college seasons, would not be the first Kentucky player drafted who posted modest statistics. Daniel Orton, who averaged 3.4 points and 13.2 minutes in his one UK season, was first-round pick in 2010. So was Skal Labissiere (6.6 points and 3.1 rebounds) in 2016. Archie Goodwin, a shooting guard who made only 26.6% of his three-point shots and 63.7% of his free throws, was a first-round pick in 2013.
Earlier this offseason, Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland suggested that Montgomery would be wise to follow Richards’ example and return for a third college season. Richards blossomed as a junior and was voted to the coaches’ All-Southeastern Conference First Team.
“EJ Montgomery is going to be an NBA player,” Howland said. “I don’t have any doubt about that. But, I think that he would be smart to come back next year.”
Howland likened Montgomery to former UNLV standout Stacey Augmon in terms of being a versatile defender and capable scorer.
Montgomery, who came to UK as a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit, entered his name in last year’s draft. His father said that working out for seven teams last year should help make his son a known commodity this year.
Calipari often cited Montgomery as a potential difference-maker. When Montgomery came within a rebound of a double-double against Fairleigh Dickinson (career-high 25 points and nine rebounds), Calipari gushed, “EJ was ridiculous. That’s my vision of him. That’s what I think he is.”
2020-21 UK BASKETBALL ROSTER
Graduate transfers
Davion Mintz (6-3)
Seniors
Riley Welch (6-0)
Juniors
Ben Jordan (6-9)
Sophomores
Keion Brooks (6-7)
Brennan Canada (6-6)
Zan Payne (6-4)
Redshirt freshmen
Dontaie Allen (6-6)
True freshmen
Devin Askew (6-3)
Brandon “BJ” Boston (6-6)
Terrence Clarke (6-7)
Isaac DeGregorio (5-11)
Cam’Ron Fletcher (6-6)
Isaiah Jackson (6-9)
Lance Ware (6-9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.