Chad Moorman very much enjoys coaching girls’ basketball at Breckinridge County High School.
Moorman had been an assistant coach with the program for nine years before taking over as head coach four years ago (2017).
He and this team have had a long-time investment in Breckinridge County basketball. Most of the veterans on the squad have played together for four or five years or more.
This Breck County team seems to be a family, and like most coaches, Moorman has tried to help that along.
“Just a great group of kids, great group of parents, there’s no drama, the kids get along,” Moorman said. “They just want to win. It’s kind of the program we’ve been building for the last four years. The success over the last four or five years, we’ve kept those expectations pretty high.”
The exceptional level Breckinridge County has played at this season helped Moorman earn the distinction as Messenger-Inquirer Girls’ 3rd Region Coach of the Year.
The Lady Tigers finished the regular season 19-3, which was the best girls’ record in the region.
That record got Breckinridge County a considerable amount of attention throughout the region this season. The team has done a good job of staying focused on improving and winning games.
“My girls don’t look at things, rankings and stuff,” Moorman said. “The local stuff has been pretty nice around our community. They take sports pretty seriously.”
The Lady Tigers have taken their games pretty seriously this season. They have a frenetic style that emphasizes getting the ball to the basket by the quickest means possible.
Moorman doesn’t seem to mind if shots are missing at times, as long as shots are going up in volume.
Breckinridge County didn’t have many game stoppages because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the protocols and other factors with it made for some adjustments.
“COVID put a wrinkle on everything,” Moorman said. “It’s been a different approach with practices, game planning, prepping. We’ve been making them be pretty disciplined with everything.”
Having a senior-laden ball club that reached the regional semifinals the last two seasons built expectations for this squad.
Moorman has a close bond with this team, but he’s also looking at the time when that group will be gone.
“We’ve got so many young girls, we’ve got a good seventh and eighth grade class coming up, our jayvee was 13-1,” Moorman said. “People will think when this group leaves we’ll be down, but we might be better in the next three or four years. We’re pretty excited about the future.”
